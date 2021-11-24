PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Netflix to prepare you for good old-fashioned heist movie action.

Red Notice is now streaming on Netflix, and if you’re into action-packed heist flicks with more twists than a curly whirly then you’ll absolutely adore it. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds & Gal Gadot — three absolute giants of the game, all sharing the one screen. Love that for us.

To celebrate this holy union of pure celebrity, we’re taking a look back at some of our fave moments from the globetrotting art-thieving trio. Enjoy lovelies.

1. That sweater prank

Back in the grand year of 2018, Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman told Ryan that the Christmas party they were going to was Xmas sweater themed. It wasn’t. Classic prank. Never gets old. Of course, knowing Mr Reynolds, he most likely enjoyed looking ridiculous, I mean just look at that Hawaiian shirt he rocks in Red Notice.

2. When Gal taught Conan Krav Maga

Back in 2017, Gal appeared on the Conan O’Brien‘s late night show, and showed that lil geek what’s what, proving herself to be the ultimate badass in the process. Guess this explains how Gal so effortlessly kicks ass in Red Notice.

3. When The Rock went full Hulk and ripped down his own security gate

Hey, when you’re running late, you gotta do what you gotta do. Big Rock energy. No wonder Agent Hartley basically didn’t feel a thing when the bull takes him out in Red Notice.

4. When The Rock first asked us if we could smell what he was cooking

Back in his wrestling days, this phrase, and that eyebrow raise, was iconic. The Rock first said it at WrestleMania 14 in 1998. It was during a pre-match interview, and ever since then it became a phrase he’d finish almost all interviews with.

5. When Mr Reynolds flexed his movie voiceover skills

There’s no way anyone should be this good at doing movie voiceover guy impressions.

6. When The Rock blessed us with that iconic fanny pack photo

It’s the photo that launched a thousand memes, or maybe a million, I dunno, is there a way to quantify memes? Anyway, there’s a lot. The best part is, the main man himself is the first one to poke fun at himself. The ’90s were a truly wild time, my friends.

7. When Gal tried eggnog, Taco Bell, and other American food for the first time

Gal Gadot was born in Israel, and safe to say there’s some, shall we say, culinary differences between the two nations. It’s not just Gal expanding her horizons in this clip, Jimmy Fallon also indulges in some Israeli cuisine. And well, just watch the clip, friends.

8. Ryan’s various pranks on Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a long, beautiful history of trolling each other. Couple goals, truly. And Ryan keeps up these antics for an equally couple goals relationship with The Rock’s Agent Hartley in Red Notice. Fun times.

