Hey there, tentacled binches. By now I’m sure you’ve seen or heard about Netflix’s major new hit show Squid Game. It’s chaotic, full of death, and jam-packed with some heavy moments, but most importantly, it leaves you with many a question.

So, after completing season 1 (which you absolutely should have done by now if you’re reading this), you’re probably thinking: what on Earth is going to happen next? I mean, Squid Game absolutely opens itself up to a follow-up season, and there’s a lot that could possibly go down in the future.

With that said, we’ve gathered everything we know about the potential Squid Game season 2 in this yarn, which we’ll keep on updating as new facts roll in.

Squid Game season 2 release date

Currently, there is no release date yet for season 2, but we can probably expect to see something in a year or two.

Season 2 may be a prequel about cops

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Sunday Times in an interview that he’d like to focus a bit on the police officers in the Squid Game follow-up (if there is one), and maybe make some clever commentary about policing across the world.

“I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea,” he said.

“I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things—there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in Season 2, I can talk about this more.”

So either Hwang Jun-ho (the cop who may or may not be alive) will be getting a backstory prequel season about his relationship with his brother, or we’re going to follow his character more exclusively next season.

Season 2 will definitely have multiple writers

Initially, Hwang made it clear that he never really intended the show to have a second season. I mean, there’s nothing wrong with a strong and open-ended single season, right?

“I don’t have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2,” he told Variety.

“It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

So, could we expect a bit of a tonal shift in the next season with a whole bunch of writers taking the reigns for some fresh episodes?

There are suspicions it will have a weekly release

In an article by Forbes, it’s reported that Netflix will finally drop its highly-treasured format of just dropping a whole season at once for Squid Game season 2. I mean, it makes sense, right?

This way, we can all talk about the crazy games that Squid Game presents to us one by one, instead of just having to wait for our mates to watch the whole thing before dissecting the entire season.

It would definitely garner more hype for the show, but only time will tell if there’s even going to be a second season.

Squid Game Season 2 may centre around the Frontman

Another concept presented by Hwang is that season 2 could follow the Frontman. Really, he’s just spitballing ideas here in every interview, it seems.

“One [idea] would be the story of the Front Man,” he told The Times.

Look, there’s a lot we don’t know about the Frontman, so that could be interesting. For example, how did he go from winning the Squid Game in 2015 to hosting it in the current day? Did the old man hire him? What’s the story here? How close is he to his brother?

Got a lot of q’s and would like some a’s, please.