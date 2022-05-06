For most of my life, I did not know what Formula 1 was. If I had to guess, I would have said it sounds like a type of milk. But now I am an expert, because I am obsessed with Formula 1: Drive To Survive on Netflix.

I love this show because I am a messy bitch who loves drama, and this show has drama coming out of its little show ears.

Both Netflix and Formula 1 have today announced that Formula 1: Drive To Survive, the reality documentary series that looks behind-the-scenes of the Formula 1 Championship, has been renewed for two more seasons.

As Charli XCX would say, vroom vroom.

Here’s to another two years 😍 Formula 1: Drive To Survive is renewed for Season 5 and 6!#F1 @netflix pic.twitter.com/IkWF4EWQ0L — Formula 1 (@F1) May 5, 2022

According to Formula 1’s official website, season four of the show attracted their biggest audience to date, breaking into the weekly Top 10 on Netflix in 56 countries.

Let me give you a quick rundown of what makes this show so fkn good.

First the aforementioned drama. I mean, there’s a bunch of cars going a million kilometres an hour around tight little corners which is dramatic enough for any normal person.

But there’s also love-to-hate villains, there’s in-fighting, there’s a bunch of yachts, there’s that champagne that they make all fizzy and pour all over themselves when they come first in the race.

If this is what Formula 1 really is, then sign me up.

Drive To Survive also features Daniel Ricciardo, Australian hottie and fast car driver, in that order.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo)

Have you ever noticed how perfect Daniel Ricciardo’s teeth are? Well now you will, because they feature heavily in Drive To Survive.

And if that still wasn’t enough to sell you on the idea, let me tell it to you like this: it’s Real Housewives, but if you put Lisa Vanderpump in a little pointy car that could go 350 kmph.

What more do I need to say?