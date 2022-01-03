Hear me out: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is one of the most delightful reality shows on TV. The formula is simple — a bunch of “celebs” (let’s face it, this word is used very generously for some of the stars), get shoved into a secluded campsite, we eavesdrop on their convos and they are also made to do fucked up tasks involving snakes, cockroaches, and ostrich anuses.

It’s like the complete opposite to MAFS and Bachelor in Paradise, dating shows that make you feel like you need a shower after watching because they’re so morally gross at times.

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is just *physically* gross, and so much fun to watch. Especially since the celebs get really deep with each other in their chats, and you find yourself seeing them in a new light after the show is done.

The show has been a hit for Channel Ten, and this year marks its eighth season — and it premieres tonight (January 3).

Here’s who we definitely know is heading to the jungle (i.e. the Australian bush) this I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here season, and the heavily rumoured contestants who’ll join them.

Nathan Buckley

AFL legend Nathan Buckley — who played for the Collingwood Magpies from 1994-2007 and then coached the club from 2012-2021 — is a confirmed inclusion in this year’s lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #ImACelebrityAU (@imacelebrityau)

Bucks spilled the beans to the Herald Sun yesterday, saying: “I wouldn’t describe myself as a reality TV buff but when the offer came through I was intrigued.”

In the footy world, Buckley’s next move has been the subject of much speculation, and he says that Channel Ten’s offer actually came at a good time for him.

“The network caught me in a pretty reflective space and with the massive changes that were happening in my life I was up for getting out of my comfort zone. “I would never have imagined that I would do something like this given a million opportunities but I had the time and the space to do it so I took the leap.” Can’t wait to see him leap into a vat of cockroach butts, or something. READ MORE Nathan Buckley Is Stepping Down As Collingwood Coach Because Apparently He's Seen A Nuff

Poh Ling Yeow

Celebrity chef Poh Ling Yeow is the one other contestant who Channel Ten has confirmed will take part in the eighth season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #ImACelebrityAU (@imacelebrityau)

Yeow tells the Daily Telegraph that she’d actually been approached a few times to do I’m A Celeb.

“I’ve done reality TV every few years now without meaning to – it will just pop up. [This year again] I was like ‘no freakin’ way’ but I’d watched last year and absolutely loved it. I was just shitting myself and laughing the entire time. Who would have known I would love watching people gag that much?”

It’s always funny to me when a chef goes on this show and the other contestants seem to expect that they will be able to somehow magic their pathetic rice rations into something delicious.

But Yeow told the Daily Telegraph that she welcomed it. “I thought I might get bossy in the kitchen – and I did. You really don’t want someone who’s never cooked and saying ‘well, I should give it a go tonight’. I was all ‘ah, no!’.”

Curious to see what kind of culinary goodness Yeow comes up with for her fellow campers.

READ MORE Abbie Chatfield Reveals She Drank Cum As Part Of Her Training Regimen For I'm A Celebrity

Aside from Buckley and Yeow, all that Channel Ten has given us is a bunch of clues in terms of the other celebs who will rough it in the I’m A Celebrity jungle this season. Here’s some of the frontrunners:

A Sports Star

Most outlets seem to think this sports star (who according to the clues is also a TV host) is almost definitely Beau Ryan. It checks out, given that the former NRL player is involved with Channel Ten already. He’s hosted the network’s Amazing Race and also appears on Studio 10 from time to time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beau Ryan (@therealbeauryan)

A Beauty Queen

So Dramatic has the tea on this one, pointing out that former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil conveniently took a “social media break” literally the day before I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here started filming in September, then reappeared nine days later. Suss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARIA THATTIL (@mariathattil)

A Country Singer

Again, So Dramatic comes through with the goods here — the podcast’s host Megan Pustetto received some intel on the identity of the country music star who would be taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

“Which country singer has new management and a tour in early 2022, perfect to plug while in the Aussie jungle?” the source wrote to Pustetto. “Look no further than Melinda Schneider... oh, and she has sssssix Golden Guitars.” Interesting.

An International Reality TV Star

Who.com.au speculated that this might be our fave international fuckboi Ciarran Stott — a Brit who has haunted several seasons of our Bachie franchise. I’d be so down for this, given Ciarran has a lot to answer for and this can be done in campsite D&Ms with his fellow I’m A Celebrity contestants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stotty (@ciarranstott)

Another frontrunner seems to be Gary “Gaz” Beadle, who made a name for himself on Geordie Shore and was famous for referring to his own penis as the Parsnip.

Two absolute charmers, really.

A Comedian

With the clue for this I’m A Celebrity contestant being “A famous comedian is going into the so called jungle! She’ll be the ultimate “fush” out of water… no chups”, it’s kinda obvious that this is a female comedian from New Zealand, no? Who.com.au points out that this is probably Melanie Bracewell, the funny gal who co-hosts Ten’s The Cheap Seats and is also a regular on Have You Been Paying Attention?.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Bracewell (@melaniebracewell)

An Olympian

The clue for this contestant revealed that “she is a triple gold medallist” and would “be up to her neck in it”. Sounds like it’s gotta be a swimmer, and as Who.com.au points out, there’s quite a few female swimmers who have won three gold medals because we’re just that good at it. The list includes Kaylee McKeown, Stephanie Rice and Shane Gould, with the latter having a connection to Ten since she won Australian Survivor in Season 5. Time will tell which Olympian makes a splash in the I’m A Celebrity pool tonight.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here airs at 7.30pm on Channel Ten.