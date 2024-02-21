The Virgo Full Moon 2024 Has Arrived, Here’s What It Means And How To Handle Its Energy

The energy from the Virgo Full Moon 2024 has started converging and you’re probably already feeling it. While the last full moon was all about being bold and brave, this one is about cutting the crap and checking in with yourself.

It’s the last Full Moon of the astrological year and just before Eclipse Season begins, so it’s a pretty big freaking deal.

Read on for all you need to know about the Virgo Full Moon and its potent energy!

Virgo Full Moon 2024

When is the next Full Moon?

The Virgo Full Moon will rise on 24 February at 10:00 pm, so clean your cauldrons, get your crystals on the windowsill and prep thine manifestations.

Full Moon energy is palpable in the days before and the days after the moon is at its fullest so you’ve got plenty of time to tap into its energy.

What does the Virgo Full Moon mean?

Anyone who knows a Virgo will know that these earth sign legends are absolute control freaks, so during this time, as we encompass the spirit of the Virgo, you as well might be tempted to control everything.

You have to fight these urges, my friend. You may also notice the people around you take on controlling behaviour which is not a vibe at all.

The Virgo Full Moon isn’t there to empower our sense of control, but rather to remind us that when we try to control everything, we end up disappointed because life isn’t meant to be manipulated and domineered.

Try releasing control and just follow the flow of your day-to-day — see where it leads you.

As they say, in life, you only attain what is truly meant for you. So if it’s yours for the taking, it’ll be in your grasp without you having to stress about it.

What should I do during this time?

The usual:

But in addition to that, since Virgo is a sign associated with cleanliness, girl boss energy and just getting your life together, so gear your manifestations and rituals towards spring cleaning your life and levelling up in your career and finances.

Soooo when can we expect another full moon after this one?

The next full moon after this one will rise on March 25!

See yas then.

Matt Galea is PTV’s Managing Editor and resident astrologer. He recently released his first book titled How To Spot The (Star) Signs. You can find him on Instagram and TikTok.