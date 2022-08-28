Potent energy from the Virgo new moon which hit over the weekend will be impacting us next week. Plus we’re in the Mercury Retrograde shadow period so expect an influx in BS.

Read on to see what that means for your sign…

ARIES

The Virgo new moon which rose this weekend will bring with it a fuck ton of tasks that you’ll need to smash out over the next week. The good news is that since Virgo energy is all about getting shit done, you’ll be more than happy to put yourself to werk. BIG SLAY!

TAURUS

Keep your eyes on the DMs, dating apps and just anywhere that cuties might be lingering this week ‘cos the Virgo new moon from a few days back is summoning all of the baes into your yard. Damn right!

GEMINI

Bitten by the travel bug? Welp, we’re currently in the Mercury Retrograde shadow period and things have started to go awry, so I suggest holding off if ya can, or you’ll risk going on a vacay from hell.

CANCER

If an important contract needs signing over the coming few weeks, be sure to do it ASAP ‘cos Mercury Retrograde begins on September 9. It’s not ideal to sign anything during Merc Retro shadow period either, but it’s certainly easier to cut through the BS now than it will be come September 9!

LEO

Listen closely to your pals this week because one of them holds the inspiration that’ll help you kickstart a sick side hustle. This is thanks to the new moon in boss babe Virgo plus communication planet Mercury’s movements.

VIRGO

Prepare to be showered in dollarydoos this week thanks to Virgo’s bountiful energy bringing you all of the opulence. You’ll also be rewarded at work for all your hard work. It’s what she deserves, honey.

LIBRA

The Virgo new moon hit your low-key 12th house, inspiring you to take it easy next week. Bail on plans if you can and just focus on your mental and physical wellbeing. Spend some time with yourself because tbh no one is more fun than a Libra!

SCORPIO

Exhausted? I’m not bloody surprised! August was a huge month for you, filled with heaps of goal-kicking. In September, try and get some well-earned rest. Don’t stop slaying, but defs pump the brakes a tad.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ve got heaps of shit to get done next week but annoyingly you’re feeling the impacts of the Mercury Retrograde shadow period in a major way. Be sure to rely on people, methods and systems that you’ve used in the past and you know won’t fail. Now is not the time for taking any major risks! Stick to what ya know.

CAPRICORN

The higher-ups have been watching you lately, Cap, and to quote Kath-Day Knight: “They loyike what they soiyee!” Keep up the good work and you’ll probs be receiving some praise and maybe even a reward v. soon.

AQUARIUS

Despite Mercury Retrograde’s shadow period wreaking havoc, your sign is actually in a lucky spot at the mo! Use this to your advantage over the next week and reach for that promotion, pay rise, new apartment or whatever it is you’ve been thirsting for. Cosmic energy is on your side.

PISCES

This week’s vibes will have you feeling super optimistic about where you’re headed. Channel Virgo season’s energy plus the ongoing spirit of the Virgo new moon over the weekend and make plans to level-up your life.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.