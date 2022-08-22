Time to spring clean every single aspect of your life because Virgo season is here and her ruthless energy is already in the air.

Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

You’re a very sociable sign who has a lot of tight mates and a lot of acquaintances and sometimes you like to shuffle the deck and kick it with folks you haven’t hung out with in a while. This will be the case this week as Mercury enters your seventh house of partnerships on August 25, prompting communication between you and folks you haven’t spoken to in a while and should defs reconnect with.

TAURUS

As Virgo season kicks off on August 22 and brings organised energy into your zone, you’ll finally start to feel like you have your shit together. All the hard work you’ve been putting in, all the sacrifices you’ve made and all the growth you’ve done over the last year will finally start to make sense.

GEMINI

When communication planet Mercury (AKA your ruler) enters fellow air babe Libra on August 25, you’ll be in a much better place, mentally. Now that you’re back on your bullshit, the possibilities are endless in terms of work and creative endeavours so get keen for some sick projects, all of which you’ll knock out of the park.

CANCER

Although the start of Virgo season will have most folks keen to kill it at life, this week you’ll want nothing more than to tap out for a few days and just take it easy. Mercury is lighting up your fourth house of home and hearth, so some time in your humble abode, free from stress, is certainly on the cards.

LEO

This week you’ll need to stop putting your attention on those around you and instead look inward and work on yourself, thanks to Mercury lighting up your fourth house of nurture. Do whatever it is you do to regenerate and heal after a period of turmoil and stress.

VIRGO

Your season has finally arrived, my Virgo kings and queens! Channel the energy of your season to work on self-improvement, especially during the first week of the szn. Join a new gym class, update your wardrobe, shake-up your look. Whatever you’ve been meaning to do but haven’t gotten around to, now is the time to go for it.

LIBRA

Someone in your life isn’t treating you right and to quote Lizzo, IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME you did something about it. As the new moon in Virgo on August 27 calls for tidying up our lives, cut off the people who aren’t doing you good.

SCORPIO

As tempted as you might be to allow your Scorpio pettiness and desire for revenge take over this week, try your best to be the bigger person. Not for the sake of whoever’s pissing you off, but for the greater good and your own sanity.

SAGITTARIUS

The butt-kicking Virgo new moon (plus the commencement of Virgo season) will encourage you to start taking your goals seriously. If there are toxic habits or toxic people keeping you from reaching your goals, make like a Virgo and spring clean that shit right out of your life.

CAPRICORN

There’s something holding you back right now and making you feel pent up and shackled. Your saviour is coming and it’s called Virgo season. As the spicy szn kicks off this week, you’ll finally feel a sense of peace and freedom from whatever’s been keeping you down.

AQUARIUS

Order will finally be restored this week as the new moon in Virgo on August 27 lights up your eighth house of balance. Make sure you’re not being taken advantage of and in turn, make sure you’re not taking advantage of anyone. Keep it fair.

PISCES

Relationships only work if both people are putting in the effort. That’s in terms of romantic relationships but also friends, roommates, neighbours, even family members. This week, as a new moon in Virgo hits up seventh house of partnerships, demand the respect that you deserve from literally everyone in your life.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.