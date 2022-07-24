Put your dancing shoes on, bbs. Leo season is hereeeeee!

Read on to suss what you’re in for during the changeover from Cancer szn to Leo szn.

ARIES

The new moon in Leo on July 28 sparks something new for you. Be it a new hobby, a new side hustle, a new fling, a move or a new job. You’ll go at it with all the gusto in the world thanks to Jupiter in Aries stationing retrograde on July 31, helping you access your confidence.

TAURUS

You’re starting to become complacent in your career, which is never a fun place to be. This week, as both the sun and Mercury move through confident Leo on July 22, channel that motivation and start looking into alternate career paths.

GEMINI

Keep an eye on your DMs ‘cos there’s gonna be some mad flirty vibes going on this week as the new moon in Leo on July 28 helps spark a romantic connection. This doesn’t just apply to single folk, people in committed relationships can also expect to reignite their spark this week.

CANCER

Your season might be over, but good times are ahead, luv. The month ends with a new moon on July 28, launching a bright new start that’ll help shed the energy of recent nonsense and start the new spiritual season anew.

LEO

There are certain aspects of your life that just aren’t working anymore. Certain habits, routines, even people you see regularly just aren’t doing it for you anymore. This week, don’t be afraid to tinker with your current sitch until you’ve reached something you’re satisfied with.

VIRGO

Ever heard the saying: “Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies?” Remember that this week as you cling to the resentment you’ve been harbouring against someone. It’s time to forgive and let go. Not for them, but for you.

LIBRA

Oop, you’re gonna love this: the stars are telling you to be social on July 28 as the new moon in Leo brings with it powerful energy for super lit occasions. Replenish your soul by hanging out with your favourite humans.

SCORPIO

Gunning for a promotion? Itching for a pay rise? Keen to side step into a different role? This week is the time to get the ball rolling, as the new moon in Leo on June 28 gives you the confidence to plead your case to the powers that be at work.

SAGITTARIUS

Whether or not you’re aware of this, you have the power to inspire others in a huge way. You’re the ~ultimate~ hype person of the zodiac and your words have impact. This week, as Leo season kicks off on July 22, use your powers for good, not evil.

CAPRICORN

Is there someone you’ve got beef with? Well, in the interest of letting shit go and starting the new month afresh, the stars want you to resolve it this week, especially around July 28 when the new moon rises and sparks new beginnings. Wipe the slate clean and start again!

AQUARIUS

Your BS love life, or lack there of, has really started to get you down lately. This week you should feel a ray of hope as a new moon on July 28 has major potential for you to make a romantic breakthrough, of sorts.

PISCES

Pisceans are always brimming with ideas. Fun, innovative, sparkly ideas that you’re keen to get off the ground. The problem is the execution. This week, when ideas come to you, try and think things through all the way, even seek help from outside sources if need be.

