In case ya missed it, Virgo season has arrived in all its shiny glory and its organisational energy will be powering us through from here until September 22.

The last few astrological seasons have been an absolute shitfight, ‘cos Cancer season made us blubbering, emotional messes, and Leo season was way too fkn hectic for words, so Virgo season is a welcome change.

The purpose of Virgo season is to spring clean your life and get things in order, and punters have taken to social media to celebrate the season of organisation.

Have a go at the greatest Virgo season memes and mood boards to hit Twitter so far (organised meticulously, ofc):

me (a gemini) entering virgo season moodboard pic.twitter.com/CveUrf0iFt — ✨career shitposter✨ (@anniebriated) August 23, 2020

virgo season ON pic.twitter.com/XGcH8uo0C0 — ginger ale sommelier (@quetzalbites) August 23, 2020

Virgo season mood board ???? pic.twitter.com/9PDHxD5FDq — Virgo Problems (@UrSuchAVirgo) August 23, 2020

Leo season vs transitioning into Virgo season pic.twitter.com/99R2YTsREX — Eva (@evvvamarie) August 23, 2020