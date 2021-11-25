At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Black Friday 2021 has kicked off hot and hard, folks. I know it’s come just in time for everybody’s favourite secret Santa season (read: what nightmares are made of), but don’t let that stop you from being just a lil’ bit selfish and bagging a couple of pressies for yourself. You deserve it, after all. Our top pick? A brand new sex toy.

Whether you’re a rookie to the vibrator game, or pride yourself on being a seasoned pleasure veteran, retailers like THE ICONIC and Lovehoney have got sweet goods to suit all your individual needs and more (at fucking insane bargain prices, too).

From g-spot focused toys to anal and clitoral stimulators, you’re in for a god damn treat…

The best Black Friday 2021 sex toy deals

Vush X Abbie Rechargeable G-Spot Vibrator ($105, was $150)

Anything Abbie Chatfield (AKA the queen of orgasms) tells me to buy. I will buy – and I suggest you all do, too.

Lady Bond Erryn ($55.96, was $69.95)

So cute, but also straight to the point.

Billie ($87, was $145)

Perfect for both solo and partnered use, this little gem is the ultimate find if you like the feel of a good ol’ gentle stroke. What’s better Normal Co. also offers a 100 night stand guarantee, so if you buy it and it simply doesn’t hit the spot – you’re entitled to a full refund.

Flynn ($87, was $145)

Designed to sit around the base of a penis or dildo, the Flynn cock ring will have you going all night long (or at the very least for more than two-minutes) thanks to its ability to strengthen and sustain erections. Thank us later.

Womanizer Red Duo Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator ($263.96, was $329.95)

The holy grail of female sex toys, do yourself a favour and add this baby to your cart el pronto.

We-Vibe X Lovehoney Remote Control Couple’s Vibrator ($119.96, was $149.95)

This rechargeable remote-control vibrator not only gives you hands-free stimulation, but will take on-the-go hanky panky to a whole new level.

Sonic Wave Masturbator ($184.99, was $369.99)

Slide on into this bad boy for a high-powered treat.

Satisfyer Pro 2 ($69.99, was $99.99)

The beloved clitoral stimulator has been super-charged in this version.

We-Vibe Special Edition Couple Vibrator ($75, was $99)

We vibe? We most certainly vibe!

Womanizer Pro 40 ($105.00, was $149.00)

Crank this up and hold on for dear life.

Satisfyer Vibes Yummy Sunshine ($59.99, was $119.95)

According to the product description, ‘it’s time to let the sunshine in’ – who are we to argue?

Satisfyer Vibes Mister Rabbit ($59.99, was $129.95)

Finally, a massage partner who won’t make you return the favour.

Fun Factory Cobra Libre 2 Male Massager ($169.95, was $209.95)

A toy for the tip of the penis with intuitive control.

WeVibe Vector Vibrating Prostate Massager ($149.99, was $179.99)

This had been designed with leading prostate experts so you know it’s the real deal.

There you have it, friends, the sauciest Black Friday sex toy deals going around. Now go forth and give yourself some self some much-needed love. Don’t wanna stop there? You can peep a full list of the best Black Friday 2021 sales here.