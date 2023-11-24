20 Of The Best Deals From eBay’s Black Friday Sale And Yeah That’ll Do Nicely

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

TGIF, because this year’s Black Friday sale is finally here. If you’re worried about missing a juicy deal, don’t stress, because we’ve done the hard work for you and sniffed out all the best sales that you can currently grab. Case in point: eBay’s Black Friday sale, which covers a lil bit of everything, from Dyson vacuums to Gucci perfume and Nespresso coffee machines.

Now, to get these deals, you’ll need to use specific promo codes – some of which stack on already discounted products. Some of these codes only work if you have an eBay Plus membership, which you can snag with a free 30-day trial if you’ve never had one before (after that, it’s $4.99 per month or $49 per year). If you don’t want to sign up for a subscription, you can still save up to 60 per cent.

These are our picks for the best deals from eBay’s Black Friday 2023 sale. We’ve also included which codes to use to get the best deals.

The best Black Friday 2023 sales from eBay

Dyson V8 Absolute stick vacuum cleaner – now $419.30 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $999)

Grab one of Dyson’s iconic stick vacuums for over half off. Shop it here

Floofi Automatic Pet Feeder – now $76.19 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $135.40)

Are you always bailing on plans to go feed your pet? Keep your furry friend fed with this automatic feeder. Shop it here

Panasonic Multi-Flex 5-Blade Wet & Dry Electric Shaver – now $191.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $499.95)

This five-blade shaver will make quick work of even the scraggliest facial hair. Shop it here

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Solo Coffee Machine Bundle – now $230.01 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $294.88)

If you can’t function with coffee, this Nespresso pod coffee machine couldn’t make grabbing a fresh cup any simpler. Shop it here

Furi Pro Acacia 4 Piece Knife Set – now $87.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $339)

Philips Essential Airfryer – now $85.02 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $199)

Ari fryers had a bit of a moment a few years back, and it’s easy to see why. Once you start cooking with an air fryer, you’ll never want to go back. Shop it here

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $110.60 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $199)

Enjoy your favourite tunes with these noise-cancelling earbuds by Beats. With up to 24 hours of battery with its charging case, you can listen all day long. Shop it here

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker – now $129 with the promo code HGTNOV (down from $229.95)

You can never go wrong with portable speakers, and Ultimate Ears’ are some of the best. The Boom 3 has fantastic audio quality and 15 hour battery-life. Shop it here

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio – now $1,694 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $2,699)

If your current laptop is starting to really show its age, Microsoft’s Surface Studio is a solid option that also doubles as a tablet. Shop it here

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (Deluxe Edition) – now $54.40 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $89.95)

Experience the latest chapter of the Assassain’s Creed series, set in the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. This Deluxe Edition includes a digital artbook, soundtrack and in-game costumes. Shop it here

Starfield – now $70.36 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $119.95)

Explore the deepest regions of space with one of the biggest Xbox releases of 2023. It’s like Skyrim, but in space! Shop it here

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – now $24.98 with the promo code BFSAVE (down from $69.95)

This retro collection includes 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, from the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis and arcades! Shop it here

New Balance M413V2 Running Shoe – now $44.10 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $100)

Run, don’t walk, to nab this New Balance deal. Shop it here

Hugo Boss The Scent Eau de Toilette – now $103.99 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $220)

Looking to give yourself a signature scent? Then why not try Hugo Boss’ The Scent? Shop it here

Palm Beach Collection Candle – now $27 with the promo code BFSAVE (down from $45)

You can never go wrong with a good candle. This white rose and jasmine is a great gift for yourself or somebody else. Shop it here

Gucci Guilty Pour Femme Eau De Toilette – now $103.99 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $164)

It’s a Gucci perfume, need we say more? Shop it here

Spector Bladeless Fan – now $148.97 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $524.99)

Summer is right around the corner and this Spectator bladeless fan is a fancier option than that cheap pedestal fan you’re roommate bought three sharehouses ago. Shop it here

Healthy Choice Stand Mixer (5L) – now $69.30 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $199.95)

Upgrade your baking game with this Healthy Choice stand mixer. Shop it here

Sukin Oil Balancing Mattifying Facial Moisturiser – now $10.79 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $15.95)

Prevent oily skin with this facial moisturiser. Shop it here

Anker PowerCore III Power Bank – now $39.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99)

Keep your phone battery juiced with this portable power bank. Shop it here

You can check out all of eBay’s Black Friday 2023 sales here.

