If Yr Date Just Cancelled, At Least Yr Eardrums Can Get Blown By Sonos’ Black Friday Sale

Yoohoo, big summer blowout. That’s right, folks. Sonos Australia has kicked off its Black Friday sale a smidge early, so expect to see up to $300 off its portable speakers and sound bars, along with up to $640 off its audio systems.

Now you might be thinking to yourself, why the bloody hell would I need a home entertainment system? After all, we don’t really “Netflix and Chill” like we all tell our parents, do we?

But if you’re into a show like Euphoria, you might strain to hear anything those girls say on TV. We definitely have. Without a good pair of TV speakers on standby, it looks like more and more of us are turning into closed-caption girlies than we’d like.

That’s where Sonos’ sound systems come in. These bad boys offer immersive, surround sound so you’ll be able to hear every whisper, every crunch and every [ominous windy noise].

That said, Christmas is a mere four weeks away and you might as well nail your Christmas shopping in November instead of leaving it to the last minute like you always do.

FYI: Black Friday officially kicks off on Friday (duh), 25 November and will end on Monday, 28 November a.k.a. Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday Sonos speaker sale

Sonos One portable speaker – now $259, was $319

Planning on hosting a sick pool party in yr backyard this summer? Well, you can’t have a pool party without the tunes.

Some of Sonos’ best deals this Black Friday include $60 off its One smart speaker and $50 off the portable Roam.

Check them out below:

Best Black Friday Sonos sound bar deals

Beam (Gen 2) sound bar – now $599, was $699

A sound bar is just one of those things that make sense *insert pinchy hand here*. While you might think adding one to your living room won’t make much of a difference, trust us – it will.

It offers way, way better sound quality than what your uncle’s hand-me-down TV can produce and will let you hear even the lowest of whispers.

Sus these Sonos sound bar deals below:

Best audio bundle deals

Surround set with Ray – now $857, was $977

If you want to feel like you’re in an actual movie theatre, then boy, do we have the deal for you.

Below is a round up of the best bundle deals from Sonos’ Black Friday speaker sale. So rather than fork out all of yr hard-earned hospo coin, just peruse these bundles and pick a sweet set-up.

If you wanna explore Sonos Australia’s full Black Friday sale on yr ownsome (good on ya), then you can take a squiz here.

