50+ Black Friday Homewares Sales That’ll Take Your Share House From Shit To Chic

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your home after staring at your shitty sharehouse decor, we’ve got good news for you. The massive online shopping event that is Black Friday 2023 is basically here, and our bank accounts are shaking at the site of these homewares sales.
You can score yourself a discount on everything from smart home devices and kitchen appliances right through to buttery-soft bedsheets and robot vacuums from big-name brands like Emma Sleep, Dyson, The Good Guys, THE ICONIC, and more until midnight tonight.
Here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, we know online shopping events can be fkn overwhelming and that sometimes you don’t even know where to start despite having a wish list longer than your arm. So, we’ve decided to curate a running list of all the best Black Friday homewares sales worth spending your hard-earned cash on.
The Best Black Friday Homewares Sales
TL;DR: The Best Black Friday Homewares & Bedding Sales
- Emma Sleep – Up to 55 per cent off select products
- Ettitude — 25 per cent off sitewide
- Sheridan — 40 per cent off select styles
- Lounge Lovers — Up to 50 per cent off storewide
- Bed Bath N’ Table — 20-70 per cent off storewide
- Ecosa — Up to 35 per cent off storewide
- Onebed — 55 per cent off mattresses
- Sleep Republic — 15 per cent off storewide using the code BLACKFRIDAY15
- House — Up to 75 per cent off storewide
- Koala — Up to 30 per cent off
- Bhumi — Up to 70 per cent off select items
- Eva — Get up to $375 off select items
- Sleep Republic — 15 per cent off mattress and accessories using the code BLACKFRIDAY15
- Canningvale — Up to 85 per cent off select products
- Harris Scarfe — Up to 60 per cent off select products
- Bed Threads — Up to 40 per cent off select bedding bundles
- Macoda Mattress — Save on mattresses, pillows and more
- Peloton — Get up to $600 off selected Peloton Bike packages, and up to $800 off selected Peloton Bike+ and Peloton Tread packages
TL;DR: The Best Kitchen & Home Appliances Black Friday Sales
- The Good Guys – Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
- Dyson — Save up to $550 on Dyson tech
- KitchenAid — Save on a range of Artisan Stand Mixers, food processors and other kitchen appliances
- Barbeques Galore — Save up to 50 per cent off barbeques, outdoor heating and outdoor furniture
- Smeg — Up to 50 per cent off small domestic appliances
TL;DR: The Best Black Friday Decor Sales
- David Jones — Take an extra 60 per cent off already reduced fashion, shoes, accessories and homewares
- Myer — Up to 40 per cent off early bird deals
- Surf Stitch — Up to 50 per cent off almost everything
- THE ICONIC — 30 to 40 per cent off select styles
- TYPO — 30 per cent off everything
- Eco Modern Essentials — Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
- House — Up to 75 per cent off storewide
- Bed Bath N’ Table — 20-70 per cent off storewide
TL;DR The Best Smart Home & Tech Black Friday Sales
- The Good Guys – Save on a range of tech and appliances, including kitchen appliances, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
- Ecovacs — Up to $500 robot vacuums
- Eufy — 20 per cent off select Eufy products
- SnapWireless — Up to 50 per cent off
- Kobo — Save up to $30 off select eReaders
- Nanoleaf — Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits
- Satechi — Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30
- Segway-Ninebot — Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters
- Skylight Digital Frame — Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame
- HP— Up to 40 per cent off select products
- Acer — Save up to 40 per cent off a range of computer gear
- ASUS — Save up to $700 off a range of laptops, computer accessories and more
- EcoFlow — Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions
- Microsoft — Save up to $1,000 off a range of Surface laptops
- Sonos — Up to 25 per cent off wireless speakers and audio systems
- Arlo — Up to 35 per cent off select products
- Godfreys — Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions
- Kogan — Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products
- CuboAi — Up to 30 per cent off its hero products
Our Top Black Friday Homewares Picks
Emma Sleep – Up to 55 per cent off select products
If you’re in the market for a new mattress, MVPs Emma Sleep are throwing a huge sale where you can score up to 55 per cent off a range of products.
Dyson — Save up to $550 on Dyson tech
Of course, the geniuses behind our favourite sucky bois, Dyson, and is having a huge Black Friday sale where you can save up to $550 on stick vacuum cleaners, hot tools and more.
David Jones — Take an extra 60 per cent off already reduced fashion, shoes, accessories and homewares
Not only is David Jones taking an extra 60 per cent off already reduced fashion, shoes, and accessories, but it’s also extending the sale to homewares, bedding and decor.
Eufy — 20 per cent off select Eufy products
Looking to get into the home security game? Eufy is having a huge 20 per cent off sale on smart security cameras and doorbells.
THE ICONIC — 30 to 40 per cent off select styles
The legends over at THE ICONIC are throwing a huge sale on homewares goodies from bands like Sunnylife, Linen House, Sheridan, Joseph Joseph and more.
TYPO — 30 per cent off everything
Typo fans will lose their minds over the massive 30 per cent off sale happening right now.
House — Up to 75 per cent off storewide
Iconic homewares store House is chucking a HUGE 75 per cent off storewide for Black Friday.
Ecovacs — Up to $500 robot vacuums
If a robot vacuum is on the top of your must-buy list, then we’ve got good news for you. Ecovacs is having a huge sale with up to $500 off its best-selling robot vacuums.
Image Credit: In The Roundhouse / Bed Threads