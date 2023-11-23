50+ Black Friday Homewares Sales That’ll Take Your Share House From Shit To Chic

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your home after staring at your shitty sharehouse decor, we’ve got good news for you. The massive online shopping event that is Black Friday 2023 is basically here, and our bank accounts are shaking at the site of these homewares sales.

You can score yourself a discount on everything from smart home devices and kitchen appliances right through to buttery-soft bedsheets and robot vacuums from big-name brands like Emma Sleep, Dyson, The Good Guys, THE ICONIC, and more until midnight tonight.

Here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, we know online shopping events can be fkn overwhelming and that sometimes you don’t even know where to start despite having a wish list longer than your arm. So, we’ve decided to curate a running list of all the best Black Friday homewares sales worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

The Best Black Friday Homewares Sales

TL;DR: The Best Black Friday Homewares & Bedding Sales

TL;DR: The Best Kitchen & Home Appliances Black Friday Sales

The Good Guys – Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums

Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums Dyson — Save up to $550 on Dyson tech

— Save up to $550 on Dyson tech KitchenAid — Save on a range of Artisan Stand Mixers, food processors and other kitchen appliances

Save on a range of Artisan Stand Mixers, food processors and other kitchen appliances Barbeques Galore — Save up to 50 per cent off barbeques, outdoor heating and outdoor furniture

— Save up to 50 per cent off barbeques, outdoor heating and outdoor furniture Smeg — Up to 50 per cent off small domestic appliances

TL;DR: The Best Black Friday Decor Sales

David Jones — Take an extra 60 per cent off already reduced fashion, shoes, accessories and homewares

— Take an extra 60 per cent off already reduced fashion, shoes, accessories and homewares Myer — Up to 40 per cent off early bird deals

Up to 40 per cent off early bird deals Surf Stitch — Up to 50 per cent off almost everything

Up to 50 per cent off almost everything THE ICONIC — 30 to 40 per cent off select styles

— 30 to 40 per cent off select styles TYPO — 30 per cent off everything

— 30 per cent off everything Eco Modern Essentials — Up to 50 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 50 per cent off sitewide House — Up to 75 per cent off storewide

— Up to 75 per cent off storewide Bed Bath N’ Table — 20-70 per cent off storewide

TL;DR The Best Smart Home & Tech Black Friday Sales

The Good Guys – Save on a range of tech and appliances, including kitchen appliances, wireless headphones and robot vacuums

Save on a range of tech and appliances, including kitchen appliances, wireless headphones and robot vacuums Ecovacs — Up to $500 robot vacuums

Up to $500 robot vacuums Eufy — 20 per cent off select Eufy products

— 20 per cent off select Eufy products SnapWireless — Up to 50 per cent off

— Up to 50 per cent off Kobo — Save up to $30 off select eReaders

— Save up to $30 off select eReaders Nanoleaf — Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits

— Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits Satechi — Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30

— Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30 Segway-Ninebot — Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters

— Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters Skylight Digital Frame — Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame

— Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame HP — Up to 40 per cent off select products

— Up to 40 per cent off select products Acer — Save up to 40 per cent off a range of computer gear

Save up to 40 per cent off a range of computer gear ASUS — Save up to $700 off a range of laptops, computer accessories and more

Save up to $700 off a range of laptops, computer accessories and more EcoFlow — Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions

Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions Microsoft — Save up to $1,000 off a range of Surface laptops

Save up to $1,000 off a range of Surface laptops Sonos — Up to 25 per cent off wireless speakers and audio systems

Up to 25 per cent off wireless speakers and audio systems Arlo — Up to 35 per cent off select products

Up to 35 per cent off select products Godfreys — Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions

Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions Kogan — Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products

Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products CuboAi — Up to 30 per cent off its hero products

Our Top Black Friday Homewares Picks

Emma Sleep – Up to 55 per cent off select products

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, MVPs Emma Sleep are throwing a huge sale where you can score up to 55 per cent off a range of products. Shop Emma Sleep

Dyson — Save up to $550 on Dyson tech

Of course, the geniuses behind our favourite sucky bois, Dyson, and is having a huge Black Friday sale where you can save up to $550 on stick vacuum cleaners, hot tools and more. Shop Dyson

David Jones — Take an extra 60 per cent off already reduced fashion, shoes, accessories and homewares

Not only is David Jones taking an extra 60 per cent off already reduced fashion, shoes, and accessories, but it’s also extending the sale to homewares, bedding and decor. Shop David Jones

Eufy — 20 per cent off select Eufy products

Looking to get into the home security game? Eufy is having a huge 20 per cent off sale on smart security cameras and doorbells. Shop Eufy

THE ICONIC — 30 to 40 per cent off select styles

The legends over at THE ICONIC are throwing a huge sale on homewares goodies from bands like Sunnylife, Linen House, Sheridan, Joseph Joseph and more. Shop THE ICONIC

TYPO — 30 per cent off everything

Typo fans will lose their minds over the massive 30 per cent off sale happening right now. Shop Typo

House — Up to 75 per cent off storewide

Iconic homewares store House is chucking a HUGE 75 per cent off storewide for Black Friday. Shop House

Ecovacs — Up to $500 robot vacuums

If a robot vacuum is on the top of your must-buy list, then we’ve got good news for you. Ecovacs is having a huge sale with up to $500 off its best-selling robot vacuums. Shop Ecovacs

You can find more of the best early Black Friday 2023 deals right here.

Image Credit: In The Roundhouse / Bed Threads