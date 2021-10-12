At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, not only is it a bad week to be my liver (hello, pubs), but it’s also a bad week to be my bank account. You see, The legends over at The Iconic are celebrating their 10th birthday, which means they’re having a ‘yuuuuuge 30% off sale.

Yup, you read that right. As of this morning, you can score yourself 30% off a range of clothes, shoes and accessories, as well as beauty prods, wellness goodies and, thanks to their latest launch, homewares!

Big-name brands like Reliquia Jewellery, Superga, Billini, Sol Sana, Dr Martens, AERE, Polo Ralph Lauren, Jack & Jones, Stussy, Ellesse, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray-Ban, Tony Bianco, and Calvin Klein are all getting involved, so it’s absolutely worth a look. While the majority of the sale is 30% off, you can also find a few cheeky 40% deals in there too.

Given the parts of Australia are starting to open up, the timing couldn’t be better. Let’s take a peek at what’s on offer, shall we?

AERE Cut Out Linen Midi Dress was $190, now $133

Looking for a chic dress to re-enter the world in? This classic linen dress from AERE is perfect for the occasion. It seamless will take you from a boozy picnic in the park to the pub without feeling like you’re under or overdressed. Pair it with some chunky sandals and jewellery, and you’re good to go.

Reliquia Jewellery Trending Upwards Gold Hoop Earrings was $139, now $97.30

Everyone needs a pair of statement gold hoops, and no one makes them quite like the cult jewellery brand Reliquia. That and the fact that these vintage-inspired, chunky hoops are on sale just makes it even sweeter. I recommend checking out their whole range while you’re at it.

Thrills Unlimited Merch Fit Tee was $49.99, now $34.99

Thrills do some of the best basic men’s tees on the market. They nail everything from fit to fabric and do it all for a pretty sweet price. If I were you and saw these bad boys on sale, I’d be bloody tempted to buy one in every colour and style I could get my mitts on.

Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage – Men’s was $130, now $91

Now that pubs are slowly making a comeback (sorry, VIC), it’s probably time you got some fresh kicks like these sick vintage look Nikes that’ll look good with jeans, shorts and linen.

Wrangler Lita Shorts was $109.95, now $76.97

I honestly couldn’t add these denim shorts to my cart fast enough. They’re the perfect denim short for summer, IMO. They can be paired with basic tees, singlets and crops of any colour, and they’re on sale for under 80 bucks. What’s not to love here?!

Dr Martens Womens Voss Sandals was $199, now $139.30

If you don’t have a pair of chunky sandals for summer yet, might we suggest these from Dr Martens? They’ve got a chunky platform sole, a jagged traction edge, and sleek black straps across the foot and around the ankle.

Barney Cools Rainbow BC Curve Brim Cap was $39.95, now $27.97

With summer right around the corner, this worn-in looking cap from Barney Cools is going to be a pretty sweet addition to your wardrobe, especially at $28.

Aere Men’s Linen Pull-On Shorts was $70, now $49

These men’s linen shorts from Aere are a summer wardrobe essential if I’ve ever seen one. Coming in two colourways, oat and grey, they’re the perfect beach to pub attire.

Seafolly Active One Shoulder Maillot Swimmers was $159.95, now $111.97

Searching for the perfect one-piece? This one from Seafolly might just be it.

M.N.G Lola Dress was $99.95, now $69.97

Are we lusting after this denim dress from M.N.G? Absolutely! With a button-through front and tailored puffy sleeves, it’s the perfect little day to night number for summer.

Discounts are applied at the checkout. Happy Spending!