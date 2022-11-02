At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, the spooky holiday that is Halloween might be over, but you can still treat yourselves to mattress kings, Emma Sleep’s ‘uuuuuge sale. Yup, you’ve got four more days to bag yourselves up to 55% off a range of mattresses, protectors, toppers, pillows, bed frames, and more during what’s left over from its spooky sale. (The only thing that’s scary about all of this all is how much of a floggin’ our credit cards are about it get, tbh.)

Looks like from now until Sunday evening, you can not only save up to $722 dollarydoos on the Emma Comfort mattress, $1,687 on the Diamond Hybrid Mattress, $100 on the Emma foam pillow, $67.25 on the Emma Flip topper, and $42.25 on the Emma mattress protector, but you can also bag a range of Halloween-themed BOO!ndle’s, too.

All treat and no trick here, folks! Below, we’re going to walk you through these scarily good sales, so you can spend your hard-earned dosh wisely. Ya welcome!

Starting at $1,224 (usually $2,248) for a single bed bundle, the Halloween Big Bed BOO!ndle includes Emma’s Signature Bed frame, the Comfort Mattress, and the famous Foam Pillow. The most this particular bundle will set you back is $1,824 (usually $3,648) for a king-sized bundle, meaning you can save as much as $1,824, depending on which size you settle for. Ooft!

Shop the BOO!ndle here.

As for the Halloween Zzzombie BOO!ndle, it includes the Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress, the Emma Flip Topper, the Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow and the Emma Mattress Protector. This bad boi is by far the most bang for your buck, starting at $1,536.30 for a single bed bundle.

Shop the BOO!ndle here.

Finally, we have the Halloween Jack-O-BOO!ndle, where you can save as much as $1,194 dollarydoos. This BOO!ndle comes with the Emma Comfort Mattress, the Emma Flip Topper, the Emma Foam Pillow and the Emma Mattress Protector.

Shop the BOO!ndle here.

The best part about shopping the spookily big sale (aside from the sweet, sweet discounts) is that Emma also offers a 120-day trial and free shipping and free returns, so if you’re not 100% happy with your purchase, you’ll get your money back hassle-free. Talk about a treat!

You can check out Emma Sleep’s entire sale range here. Happy Hallo, uh, we mean shopping!

