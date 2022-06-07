Your Guide To The Best EOFY Sales Bc Your Tax Return Needs To Be Spent On Something, Right?

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, it’s almost the end of the financial year, which means can only mean two things — 1) it’s time to hit up your tax guy so you can get what is hopefully a delicious tax return, and 2) a shit tonne of brands and retailers are kicking off their EOFY sales, giving you many, many things to spend said tax return on.

You can expect savings across almost every category from fashion and beauty through to homewares and tech — making it the perfect time of year to stock up on everything you need or anything that needs replacing. The best part about EOFY offers is that there’s no hard start or end date for the sale period, so some big-name brands and retailers like Amazon, eBay, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Dell, Emma Sleep and more have already kicked off their EOFY sales.

To save you scouring the internet for hours, we’ve gathered the best EOFY sales in Australia that are already underway, so you can spend less time searching and more time spending. Tax returns at the ready!

The Best EOFY Sales in Australia

The Best EOFY Fashion Sales

Willa Zack Coat, $152.96 (usually, $169.95)

The Best EOFY Beauty Sales

ghd ghd Rise Volumising Hot Brush, $224 (usually, $280)

The Best EOFY Wellness Sales

Vush Abbie Chatfield G-Spot Vibrator, $109.99 (usually $149.99)

Lovehoney — Up to 50% off select sex toys and accessories

Up to 50% off select sex toys and accessories Wild Secrets —Up to 70% off select sex toys

—Up to 70% off select sex toys ECHT — Up to 50% off select products

Up to 50% off select products Nike — Up to 30% off select items

Up to 30% off select items Stylerunner — Up to 60% off select items

Up to 60% off select items L’urv — 50% off sitewide

50% off sitewide Lorna Jane — Save on select styles

Save on select styles Ryderwear — Up at 70% off sitewide

Up at 70% off sitewide Under Armour — Save on select items

Save on select items JD Sports — Up to 50% off select items

The Best EOFY Tech & Gaming Sales

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, $791 (usually, $1,199)

Dell — Up to 25% off selected Alienware PCs (until 9 June) Up to 40% off selected monitors (until 9 June) Up to 45% off selected desktops (until 16 June) Up to 40% off selected laptops (until 16 June) Up to 20% off selected XPS laptops (until 16 June) Up to 70% off selected peripherals and accessories (until 16 June)

eBay — Save an extra 5% using the code FYXTRA + an extra 20% off for eBay Plus members

— Save an extra 5% using the code FYXTRA + an extra 20% off for eBay Plus members HP — Save up to 40% on select HP laptops

Save up to 40% on select HP laptops Amazon — Up to 60% off select headphones, cameras, mobile phones, computers, TVs and home entertainment accessories

Up to 60% off select headphones, cameras, mobile phones, computers, TVs and home entertainment accessories Microsoft Store — Up to $500 off select Surface devices

Up to $500 off select Surface devices Kogan — Up to 60% off computer essentials and up to 50% off TVs

Up to 60% off computer essentials and up to 50% off TVs Lenovo — Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops

Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops The Good Guys — Save on select products

The Best EOFY Homewares Sales

Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $809 (usually from $1,799)

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

The EOFY sale period varies depending on the brand and retailer. Most of them usually kick off their EOFY sales at the start of June and run until the end of the month, while others start sharing deals around the end of June and go until mid-July. The best way to keep up with them all is to bookmark this page since we’ll be updating our curated list with the best EOFY sales as they drop. Best get started on that tax return, ay mates.