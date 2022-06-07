Your Guide To The Best EOFY Sales Bc Your Tax Return Needs To Be Spent On Something, Right?

Folks, it’s almost the end of the financial year, which means can only mean two things — 1) it’s time to hit up your tax guy so you can get what is hopefully a delicious tax return, and 2) a shit tonne of brands and retailers are kicking off their EOFY sales, giving you many, many things to spend said tax return on.
You can expect savings across almost every category from fashion and beauty through to homewares and tech — making it the perfect time of year to stock up on everything you need or anything that needs replacing. The best part about EOFY offers is that there’s no hard start or end date for the sale period, so some big-name brands and retailers like Amazon, eBay, THE ICONIC, Cotton On, Dell, Emma Sleep and more have already kicked off their EOFY sales.
To save you scouring the internet for hours, we’ve gathered the best EOFY sales in Australia that are already underway, so you can spend less time searching and more time spending. Tax returns at the ready!
The Best EOFY Sales in Australia
The Best EOFY Fashion Sales
Willa Zack Coat, $152.96 (usually, $169.95)
- Net-a-Porter — Up to 50% off select items
- THE ICONIC — 60% off select items
- Myer — Up to 50% off fashion, shoes and accessories
- SurfStitch — Up to 70% off
- Nike — Up to 30% off select styles
- Cotton On — 50% off original prices
- ASOS — Up to 30% off sale items
- Jack London — Up to 70% off everything
- Bras N Things — 50% off selected styles
- Kathmandu — Up to 50% off select products
- Culture Kings — 50% off select styles
- Princess Polly — 30-75% off select products
- yd. — Up to 75% off
- Oodie — Up to 50% off select Oodies
- Forever New — Up to 50% off select styles
- Michael Kors — Up to 50% off select items
- City Beach — Up to 70% off
- Gorman — 20-60% off select items
- Cue — Designer fashion under $75
- Fossil — Up to 40% off watches and bags
- Charles & Keith — Up to 30% off sitewide
- Showpo — 25% off seasonal favourites
- Glassons — Sale items from $9.95
- Witchery — Up to 50% off 120+ new styles
- Alice McCall — Up to 60% off end of season sale
- Veronika Maine — Up to 70% off select items
- PrettyLittleThing — Up to 70% off select items
- Boohoo/Boohoo Man — 50% off everything or 40% off with half-price shipping
- Beginning Boutique — 50% off + free shipping on orders over $50
The Best EOFY Beauty Sales
ghd ghd Rise Volumising Hot Brush, $224 (usually, $280)
- Adore Beauty — Up to 20% off selected brands
- Sephora — Up to 50% off select products
- Shaver Shop — Up to 80% off
- Chemist Warehouse — Huge savings across all categories
- Revolution Beauty — Up to 50% off
- The Body Shop — Up to 50% off select products
The Best EOFY Wellness Sales
Vush Abbie Chatfield G-Spot Vibrator, $109.99 (usually $149.99)
- Lovehoney — Up to 50% off select sex toys and accessories
- Wild Secrets —Up to 70% off select sex toys
- ECHT — Up to 50% off select products
- Nike — Up to 30% off select items
- Stylerunner — Up to 60% off select items
- L’urv — 50% off sitewide
- Lorna Jane — Save on select styles
- Ryderwear — Up at 70% off sitewide
- Under Armour — Save on select items
- JD Sports — Up to 50% off select items
The Best EOFY Tech & Gaming Sales
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, $791 (usually, $1,199)
- Dell —
- Up to 25% off selected Alienware PCs (until 9 June)
- Up to 40% off selected monitors (until 9 June)
- Up to 45% off selected desktops (until 16 June)
- Up to 40% off selected laptops (until 16 June)
- Up to 20% off selected XPS laptops (until 16 June)
- Up to 70% off selected peripherals and accessories (until 16 June)
- eBay — Save an extra 5% using the code FYXTRA + an extra 20% off for eBay Plus members
- HP — Save up to 40% on select HP laptops
- Amazon — Up to 60% off select headphones, cameras, mobile phones, computers, TVs and home entertainment accessories
- Microsoft Store — Up to $500 off select Surface devices
- Kogan — Up to 60% off computer essentials and up to 50% off TVs
- Lenovo — Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops
- The Good Guys — Save on select products
The Best EOFY Homewares Sales
Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $809 (usually from $1,799)
- Emma Sleep — Up to 55% off mattresses, pillows and more
- Sheridan — Up to 40% off select items
- Adairs — Up to 40% off Linen Lovers sale
-
KitchenAid — Up to 20% off selected products
- Big W — Up to 50% off selected products
- Castlery — Up to $500 off site-wide
- Dyson — Huge discounts and offers selected vacuums and air purifiers
- Kogan — Up to 65% off home decor and furniture (including $300 off the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum)
- House — Up to 75% off select items
- Canningvale — Save up to 69% off select items
- Appliances Online — Save on select TVs, whitegoods, barbeques and small home appliances
- David Jones — Save up to 50% on selected homewares and electrical appliances
- Calming Blankets — Up to 50% off weighted blankets
- Bed Bath N’ Table — Up to 50% off select items
- Zanui — Up to 50% off on more than 700 homewares and furniture styles
- Myer — 50% off homewares and 20% off appliances
- Ecosa — 25% off mattresses and bedroom furniture
How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?
The EOFY sale period varies depending on the brand and retailer. Most of them usually kick off their EOFY sales at the start of June and run until the end of the month, while others start sharing deals around the end of June and go until mid-July. The best way to keep up with them all is to bookmark this page since we’ll be updating our curated list with the best EOFY sales as they drop. Best get started on that tax return, ay mates.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Click Frenzy Mayhem Ends Tonight, So Here’s How You Can Still Get Good Bang For Your Buck
-
Update That Piss-Stained Relic That Is Yr Childhood Mattress With Koala’s Click Frenzy Sale
-
eBay’s New Authenticity Guarantee On Luxury Handbags Is Here So You Know Your Prada From Nada
-
Psst, Here Are All The Spicy Deals You Can Cop During Amazon’s Big Smile Sale