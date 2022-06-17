You Can Score Up To 70% Off Sex Toys RN If You Wanna Wank Your Way To Wellness

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Cum one, cum all and hear a tale of all the deliciously juicy sex toy sales happening right now.

All our horny bedfellows like Frenchie, Vush, Lovehoney, Wild Secrets and more are throwing huge sales right now, where you can score yourself up to 70% off everything from vibrators, dildos and butt plugs, to condoms, lube and lingerie right now.

The only catch is you’ve got to be quick, bc these sales usually last about as long as the last fuck boi you slept with. (Read: not long).

Frenchie: 30% off the entire range using the code ‘PRIDE30’

Frenchie Double Entendre was $90, now $63

Enjoy big cums with the Frenchie Double Entendre. It’s a deliciously bendable sex toy that really can do it all. They can it The Double Entendre because it has a smaller head that’s perfect for massaging your G-spot, while the other end has a larger head that’s good for clitoral loving!

Have we piqued your interest? Good. But you’ve got to be quick, mates. You’ve only got about 24 hours left to score 30% off the entire range when you use the code ‘PRIDE30’ at the checkout. Bonus points, Frenchie will also donate 10% off all sales to Pride Australia throughout the sale period.

Lovehoney: Up to 50% off select sex toys and accessories

Womanizer Duo Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator was $263.96, now $329.95

We might not always be able to count on flakey dates, but we can always count on our friends over at Lovehoney to throw a damn good sex toy sale. Right now, you can score up to 50% off a range of cult favourite sex toy brands like We-Vibe, Womanizer, Lelo and more.

Vush: 50% off the Majesty 2

Vush Majesty 2 was $150, now $75

While the whole Vush range isn’t currently on sale, they are offering 50% off the best-selling Majesty 2 vibrator as a part of Global Wellness Month. A wank in the name of wellness? We’ll take it for half price!

Wild Secrets: Up to 70% off select sex toys

Wild Secrets Envy Air Pulse Stimulation & Vibration was $49.99, now $99.99

The folks at Wild Secrets are slashing up to 70% off big-name brands like Vush, Satisfyer, Adam and Eve, and more. And if that doesn’t tickle your pickle, we don’t know what will!

KissKill: Up to 70% off select products

KissKill Dolce Bodysuit was $199.95, now $80

If you’re feeling extra saucy, Kisskill Lingerie is having a huge 70% off sale on lingerie, sleepwear, silk, accessories, leather harnesses and more.