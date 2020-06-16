When it comes to sex toys, gear and other sexy time paraphernalia, Lovehoney is a bit of a go-to destination. So whenever they have a sale, we all sit up and take notice.

By far their best one is their end of financial year sale. Landing in June, the 2020 version promises up to 50% off some excellent stuff to make your life way hornier.

The discounts are across every department, from sex toys to lingerie to bondage needs – even lube is on sale at Lovehoney right now.

We’ve rounded up some top picks – highly rated or sought-after stuff you should prob invest in while it’s cheap as chips.

lovehoney
Red Lace Push Up Set, $38.97
lovehoney
Scarlet Bound Bondage Kit, $34.97
lovehoney
Fierce Plus Size Wet Look One Piece, $34.97
lovehoney
Breathable Ball Gag, $18.87
lovehoney
Black Studded Boxer Shorts, $15.57
WeVibe Couple’s Vibrator, $174.96
Scarlet Bound Restraint, $38.47
First Time Fun Vibrator Kit, $34.97
Fifty Shades Darker Adrenaline Spikes Pinwheel, $21.21
Latex Brazilian Knickers, $17.47
Special Edition Gin & Tonic Flavoured Lubricant, $9.07
Bondage Boutique Purple Bound To Please Restraint, $41.97
Metal Beginners Buttplug, $27.97
Solo Pleasure Male Sex Toy Kit, $62.97
Oh! 52 Weeks Of Role Play, $9.07
Womanizer Classic Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, $159.96
Fifty Shades Darker Release Together Rechargeable Cock Ring, $84.96
Lifelike Lover Classic Dildo Harness, $48.97
Plus Size Grey Shimmering Lace Body, $34.97
Bigs Bunny Girthy Rabbit Vibrator, $77.97
Ultimate Nodules Reversible Double Stroker, $14.97

There’s heaps more on the Lovehoney site, head here to check out all the sale stuff.

