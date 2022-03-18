At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A behemoth sale like Afterpay Day 2022 could only be improved by one thing — a sex toy sale. Vibrators, dildos, and butt plugs galore — oh my. They’re giving it to us real good this year as the sex toy overlords look down upon us and smile. Brands like Lovehoney, Frenchie, and Wild Secrets have slashed their prices for the occasion, and there’s only one way to celebrate.

Yeah, you know where this is headed. I humbly present the top picks from the Afterpay Day 2022 sex toy sale — go forth and get randy.

The Best Afterpay Day Sex Toy Sales

What’s the deal, Mon Cherie? A juicy 30% off when you use the code AFTERPAYDAY at the checkout

The Double Entendre was $90, now $63

The Double Entendre’s unique bendable shape has a smaller head at one end for internal G-spot pleasure and a larger one at the other end for clitoral stimulation. Its tres versatile design gives you double the pleasure and can be used for solo or partner play, both internally, externally, or simultaneously. Talk about double or nothing! It also comes with two powerful motors with four speeds and six vibration modes, so you can find the perfect purr.

Nuit D’Amour Kit was $160, now $91

Nuit D’Amour means “the night of love” in French, and what better way to have you screaming “oh la la” than with this bundle. Featuring Frenchie’s dual-motor flexible vibrator, The Double Entendre, a bottle of Oh La La Love Lube to accompany it, a Le Masque Play Mask and some Lovers Dice for a little spice. Plus, a pack of Oui Oui Wipes for those post-cum cleanups.

What’s the deal, honey? Up to 70% off on select sex toys

High Flyer 10 Function Remote Control Cock Ring was $94.95, now $28.48

If trying out a cock ring is on your sex toy bucket list, now is the time to invest, my friends. This stretchy silicone ring stretches to 2.25 inches for a snug squeeze on most penis sizes and operates at three different speeds and several different vibrator patterns. While you can use this bad boy while flying solo if you’d like to bring it into the bedroom, it also has a textured nub for clitoral stimulation and a remote control powering ten functions for intense pleasure sessions.

Satisfyer Clitoral Stimulator was $49.95, now $24.97

Offt, the Satisfyer sex toys are top-tier, and this one’s the OG! This little baby has a soft suction mouth made of smooth, body-safe silicone and a long, slim handle that makes for easy holding so you can concentrate on your climaxes. It has 11 modes of delicious suction and is bound to deliver toe-curling orgasms in minutes.

What’s good? Up to 70% off a huge range of sex toys

Vush Abbie Chatfield G-Spot Vibrator was $149.99, now $109.99

Always wanted to try the famous Vush x Abbie Chatfield G-Spot Vibrator? Now’s your chance. Designed to target the g-spot with ease, its textured tip can be used internally and externally to induce a mind-blowingly good orgasm. Thumb through over 25 different intensities and vibrations until you find your fave. A whisper-quiet motor also powers it, so you can mazz without worrying your roomies will hear you. Oh, and it’s also made from medical-grade silicone, is waterproof and USB-rechargeable for convenience. Nice!

Adam and Eve Penis Pump with Realistic Silicone Entry was $84.99, now $50.99

This simple penis pump creates a vacuum-like effect that draws blood to the area and holds it there as you use the precision gauge to track your progress and view your results through the clear cylinder. It also features a realistic silicone pussy entry to help get you in the mood as you pump your way to an enhanced shaft.

How goods the deal? A sexy little 25% off over at The Iconic

Vush Plump Palm Vibrator was $70, now $52.50

Pleasure in a palm-sized sex toy? Yes, please! This big softie is a palm-sized, egg-shaped vibrator that could easily be mistaken for a beauty blender. It features ten different vibration settings, is waterproof, and is made from medical-grade silicone. Plump can provide both total vulva stimulation or be used for a more targeted clitoral orgasm.

Womanizer Duo was $329, now $246.75

If you were ever going to splurge on a sex toy, we’d 100% recommend the Womanizer Duo. Famously known for its Pleasure Air Technology, it stimulates your clitoris using gentle yet powerful waves of air pressure to stimulate the clitoris without making direct contact. You can choose to use that aspect alone or insert the naturally curved g-spot stimulator for double the sensation. It also comes with a smart silence feature that turns the Duo on automatically whenever it is placed close to your skin and off when you take it away. How good?!

