At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

During lockdown, you probably saw the billboards encouraging a cheeky maz (or ten) making their way around Sydney and Melbourne’s COVID clinics. Aussie start-up NORMAL has been entertaining us all with whopping sales during the pandemic, and now they want to help celebrate restrictions lifting with another big one (and some new cheeky billboards, would you have a look at these).

To celebrate restrictions easing across the country, they’re having a ‘yyyyuge 50% off sale over the next two weeks, and we highly suggest getting in quick because last time several of their hot faves sold out faster than a fuck boy in bed. All you’ve got to do is pop in the code ‘FREEDOMDAY’ at the checkout and land yourself a sex toy on the cheap.

If you’re unsure about what to nab yourself, you can take the NORMAL quiz (which will take 3-mins, tops) to score personalised recommendations as to what sex toy will pleasure you best. They also offer a 100 Night Stand Policy if you’re unsatisfied with your device after sampling the goods.

Each toy has a name (Piper is for your internal stimulation, while Frankie is for your external stimulation, for example), and prices range from $70 to $195 (before the discount). You can also cop lube too for the $25 ($12.50 after the discount) if you’re looking to zhuzh your whole ~situation~ as well.

What better way to celebrate!