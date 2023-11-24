In case you’ve been living under a rock, Black Friday 2023 has kicked off hot and hard, folks. I know it’s come just in time for everybody’s favourite Secret Santa season (read: what nightmares are made of), but don’t let that stop you from being just a lil’ bit selfish and bagging a couple of pressies for yourself. You deserve it, after all. Our top pick? A brand new sex toy.
Whether you’re a rookie to the vibrator game or pride yourself on being a seasoned pleasure veteran, retailers like THE ICONIC, Wild Secrets, Vush, Lovehoney and more have got sweet goods to suit all your individual needs and more (at fucking insane bargain prices, too).
From g-spot-focused toys to anal and clitoral stimulators, you’re in for a goddamn treat… Let’s take a look, shall we?!
The Best Black Friday Sex Toy Sales For 2023
Normal
Aussie sex toy MVPs NORMAL are throwing a massive Black Friday sale but with a twist. To score yourself 50 per cent off, you’ll need to answer a few sex-ed-related questions. Post-survey, you’ll be able to get your hands on bestsellers for half price. How good?!
Vush
During Vush’s Black Friday sale, you can nab up to 75 per cent off a bunch of select vibrators that’ll really get you buzzing!
Frenchie
Our Parisian loves, Frenchie are taking up to 30 per cent off its très magnifique sex toy range.
Lovehoney
The OG sex lords at Lovehoney are taking up to 70 per cent off everything until the end of Cyber Monday. So I’d grab ya credit card and flex those fingers, stat.
Wild Secrets
During its Cyber Weekend sale, sex toy dealers Wild Secrets are also having a huge sale, with up to 75 per cent off sitewide.
LELO
As for the legends over at LELO, well, they’re currently slashing the prices on bestsellers by up to 50 per cent! Time to smash that add to cart button.
THE ICONIC
And finally, THE ICONIC are dishing out between 15 per cent and 30 per cent off a range of sex toys from brands like Dame, Smile, We-Vibe, LELO and more.
Moments Condoms
Moments Condoms have dropped a 50 per cent off sale sitewide. Yep, I repeat sitewide.
There you have it, friends, the sauciest Black Friday sex toy deals going around. Now go forth and give yourself some much-needed love.
