Oodie Is Having A ’Yuge Up To 50% Off Black Friday Sale & Doesn’t That Sound Snug

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, name something better than rotting on the couch in a wearable blanket, surrounded by all your favourite snacks, scrolling endlessly on TikTok while simultaneously watching your favourite comfort TV series or movie. You simply can’t but you know what would make it even better? Getting said Oodie for half price during a Black Friday sale.

Yep, Oodie is taking up to 50 per cent off its best-sellers over the next couple of days, so if you’re yet to own one of these genius inventions, you can now, and for half the price. Plus, you can also score the beach Oodies (aka towel hoodies), buttery soft-sleep tees, weighted blankets, and more, for a fraction of the cost, so you’re bound to bag a bargain on something you’ve been eyeing lately.

Let’s take a look at what’s on sale, shall we?

READ MORE Estée Lauder Is Slashing 20% Off Absolutely Everything During Its Black Friday Sale

Our picks from Oodie’s Black Friday sale

Pizza Oodie $54.50, usually $109 BUY Cat Oodie $54.50, usually $109 BUY Love Heart Candies Oodie $54.50, usually $109 BUY

Cocktails Oodie $54.50, usually $109 BUY Pink Oodie $54.50, usually $109 BUY Dachshund Oodie $54.50, usually $109 BUY

Coffee Oodie Dressing Gown $40, usually $99 BUY Happy Flowers Oodie Dressing Gown $40, usually $99 BUY Avocado Oodie Dressing Gown $40, usually $99 BUY

One of the best parts about this whole wearable blanket shebang is that there are loads of fun patterns and prints to choose from.

For all you pop-culture-obsessed humans, you can get your hands on Little Miss and Mr Men, Harry Potter, Pokemon, My Little Pony, and Star Wars and Marvel-themed Oodies.

For all our foodie friends, you can choose to pop on an Oodie with a whole bunch of delicacies on it, from avos, garlic bread, breakfast foods, and pizza to coffee and candy hearts. The list goes on!

And finally, if you’re a basic binch, (LOL me), they have a bunch of plain colours like pink, grey, black and navy.

Once you’ve purchased your Oodie, it’s highly likely that the only time you’ll take that bad boi off is to shower. But I hate to break it to you, friends, you still need to wash it from time to time.

Luckily for us, it’s super simple.

When laundry time does come around, it’s important to hand or machine wash your Oodie in cold water. If you’re chucking it in the machine, make sure a gentle cycle is selected and that you only use mild detergents like the ones you use for wool or silk. Then, all you have to do is hang it out to dry. As tempting as it is, avoid popping it in the dryer.

Sounds like all that’s left to do is add one to our carts and let sloth life ensue.

You can check out Oodie’s full Black Friday sale here. Happy rotting, folks.

Image Credit: Oodie Instagram