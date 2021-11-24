At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I think we can all agree that it’s been a fucking year, which is why it’s only fair we see 2021 out with one last bang. And by bang, I mean getting into full-glam for Christmas lunch in ya Nan’s lounge room. But in all seriousness, no matter how you’re sending off this fucked-up 12 months, the very least you can do is look hot while doing it. That’s why, I, your resident fairy godmother, have put together a list of the best beauty sales and deals to get your hands on this Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

While the actual bargain weekend is supposed to officially begin on Friday, most retailers have been kind enough to start their sales early. For example, Amazon, The Iconic and Myer slashed their beauty product prices earlier this week, while Sephora’s sale kicks off 10pm tonight and you’ll be able to score yourself up to 20% off. Just a note: don’t fret if you don’t see the sale price right away, for some sites, your discount is taken off at the checkout.

To add more fuel to the fire, big-name, cult-faves like Giorgio Armani to Fenty Beauty and Real Techniques will also be on the scene, so I suggest getting your card out… now.

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $599

You know when you’d use those crusty ol’ hand dryers in the bathroom? The ones that took four business days to dry your hands, only for the Dyson dryers to come in and finish them off in literally half the time? Yeah, well, think of this bad boy as the hairdryer alternative that’ll dry your locks faster than you can say “Yeah, I’ll come out tonight”. It also comes with five different heads to suit whatever look you’re going for. If you purchase this week, Dyson will also throw in a free stand worth $99.

Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 was $799, now $319

If I had to count on my hands how many times I’ve been personally victimised by a razor, I’d be holding up all 10 fingers and then some. So, if you’re in the business of hair removal, I think I’ve found the solution to all our bloody horror stories and razor bump woes, thanks to this actual godsend IPL. Plus, it only takes a hot nine minutes to clean up both ya pins.

Olaplex No.7 Hair Perfector was $49.95, now $34.99

You’ve probably seen this Olaplex bonding oil plastered all over TikTok, but let me tell you, this pot of fucking gold is literally the second best thing since sliced bread (the first is obviously reserved for Red (Taylor’s Version)). All you have to do is smooth a little bit of product on the ends of your locks, and hello, frizz-free shine, baby. You might also want to hide this from the lads in your life because legend has it, it doubles as a great product for beard growth.

Real Techniques Beauty Sponge 4-pack was $49.99, now $19.49

It’d be a god damn Christmas miracle if I opened my makeup bag to a non-mouldy beauty sponge. So, for your mates who, like me, put mould on their faces every day, give them the gift of hygiene with this ultimate 4-pack. Bonus points for being on sale for less than half its usual price.

Real Techniques Brush Cleansing Palette was $27.99, now $22.39

If you thought my beauty sponge habits were bad, wait ’til you see my brushes. The only thing motivating me to clean them? The sick satisfaction of watching three months worth of dried up foundation stream out after using this cleansing brush palette.

Fenty Gloss Bombs was $38, now $32.30

To add to my personal downfalls, I lose the shit out of everything. So much so that once I even left my laptop on a train, and let’s just say: it didn’t end well. That’s why, ever since, I started using things that I can latch onto me at all times. Hence, I’m a fiend for these limited edition Fenty glosses that sit tight on your key chain. They’re also perfect for when you need to reapply on-the-go. The best news? If you spend over $100 on Sephora goodies (which is easy to clock up), you can slash a further 5% off the sale price.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation was $105, now $89.25

I’ve been waiting to try this supposed miracle foundation for so long, but my bank account could never justify its RRP… until now. Review club, anyone?

IT Cosmetics CC Cream was $63, now $53.55

This is literally all you need to show anyone that asks for a lightweight “makeup that looks like no makeup” tutorial. It’s also packed with SPF 50+ and moisturising ingredients, making it a summer staple.

Braun Electric Shaver was $249, now $139

If you ordered a quick buzz (of the facial hair kind), you’ve come to the right place. This Braun Series 5 Electric Shaver delivers a solid clean without having to remove the shaver head. It also 100 per cent waterproof and comes with a precision trimmer attachment specially for ya moustache and sideburns.

MAC Pro Longwear was $39, now $31.20

“Mum, come pick me up, they all have smudged-out winged eyeliner on” — an actual quote from last night’s TikTok scroll. To whoever that was (or to those of you in the same boat), now you can also rock a smudged liner look with this MAC Pro Longwear gel-liner that is waterproof, sweat-proof and lasts up to 16 hours.

Valentino Donna Eau de Parfum was $225, now $180

A friend sent me a link to this perfume the other day with the literal caption: “get this, it smells fucking hvnly”. My unhinged, post-lockdown ass replied with “sure”. It arrives next Wednesday. If you know what’s good for you, I suggest you do the same.

Ultra Violette Lean Sunscreen was $49, now $41.65

I’ve decided I don’t wanna rock up to any hot girl summer parties looking like a baked lobster, so Ultra Violette’s fragrance-free, non-greasy sunscreen is going to be my chosen line of defence this summer. I guess that means it’s goodbye to my aloe vera love affair.

You can shop a bunch of other Black Friday sales here.