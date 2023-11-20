Cotton On’s Black Friday Sale Is 30% Off Everything, So Here’s Our Top Picks To Buy

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, for some unholy reason, every brand and retailer on the Internet has decided to flick a big ol’ middle finger to the Black Friday overlords and started their sales early. But who are we to complain when it means we can start adding things to our carts a whole lot sooner? Exactly. Anyway, among those retailers are the good folks over at Cotton On, who’ve decided to slash a whopping 30 per cent off absolutely everything.

You read that right, 30 per cent off everything, from women’s and men’s clothing to sleepwear, swimwear, underwear and more. The timing of these sales couldn’t be better, because I don’t know about you, but I’ve still got a tonne of pressies to buy ahead of Christmas, and the purse strings are tight!

So if you’re looking to tick off some serious shopping while keeping the ol’ purse strings intact, right this way, please. We’ve laid out a bunch of our top Black Friday sale picks to make smashing that add-to-cart button that much easier.

Everything we’re shopping from Cotton On’s 30 per cent off Black Friday sale

Looking for an outfit for your work Christmas party? I think we’ve found it. This silk maxi is a gorgeous choice, especially since it’s on sale for just $62.99 (usually $89.99) Buy it here

Summer always means hopping from the beach to the bar post-session. So of course, you’re going to need the perfect ‘fit for both, like the Haven Maxi Slip Skirt, $34.99 (usually $49.99). Buy it here

This cute little handbag is perfect for the festive season — and it’s only $27.99 (usually $39.99). Buy it here

We love a little crochet beach dress for summer, and we’re heading into festival szn, so we’d recommend bagging this one while it’s on sale for just $41.99 (usually $59.99). Buy it here

A little sunglasses chain ($11.89, usually $16.99) because we both know you’re always losing your sunnies. Buy it here

Mule clogs like these have been trending all over my FYP, so considering these are 30 per cent off ($27.99, usually $39.99), I’m adding them to my cart. Buy it here

The denim maxi skirts are sticking around for another season, so if you missed out last summer, this one is on sale for just $41.99 (usually $59.99). Buy it here

A good shirred maxi is a summer wardrobe staple, and not only is this one on sale RN (it’s $48.99, not the usual $69.99), but it also comes in six different colours. Buy it here

If you’re a jeans and nice top girlie, look no further than this steal. The Bella Lace Cami, $24.49 (usually $34.99). Buy it here

Honestly, I’ve been eyeing the Staycay Lace Trim Cami Set, $41.99 (usually $59.99), since I walked past them in-store. However, my brain was saying yes while my bank account was saying no. Well, now they’re on sale I reckon I can splurge. Buy it here

The Mia Tie Front Halter Top, $13.99 (usually $19.99) is giving y2k, and suddenly it’s in my cart. Buy it here

Okay, but how cuuuuute is the Cotton On’s Rue Side Detail Mini Dress, $34.99 (usually $49.99)? It was made for all those summer afternoon drinks that turn into 3am bedtimes. Buy it here

On to the boys, we’ve spied the Palma Short Sleeve Shirt, $34.99 (usually $49.99). It’s light, looks good and looks like you’ve put in a touch more effort than your usual I-pulled-this-from-the-laundry-look. Buy it here

We love King Stingray and we love a graphic tee, so we’re so glad they’ve had a baby — and it’s only $27.99 (usually $39.99). Buy it here

A sweet pair of shades for summer? Take my $20.99 (usually $29.99). Buy it here

The Stretch Swim Shorts are on sale at the moment for $27.99 (usually $39.99), if ya need a new pair of dunky trunks. Buy it here

For some reason you guys still seem to wear jeans in summer, so why not get a new pair, on sale? Try the Slim Tapered Jean, $41.99 (usually $59.99). Buy it here

These little babies are only $20.99 (usually $29.99), and they come in four different colourways. Buy it here

Looking for a collared shirt for all the festivities you’ve got coming up? We’d invest in the Linen Short Sleeve Shirt, $41.99 (usually $59.99), it comes in 12 different colours. Buy it here

The perfect Sunday scaries attire: these Active Fleece Shorts, $27.99 (usually $39.99). Buy it here

Freshen up your basic white tees with Cotton On’s Box Fit Scooped Hem T-Shirt, $20.99 (usually $29.99). Buy it here

This one feels like an obvious choice for just $41.99 (usually $69.99). Plus, it comes in five different patterns — and has a matching cooler bag and beach umbrella. Buy it here

Given Cotton On’s sale is sitewide, that also means you can score 30 per cent off at Typo too. Plus, some days they’re slashing up to 40 per cent off certain pieces, so be sure to keep checking back.

Image Credit: Cotton On