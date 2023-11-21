Estée Lauder Is Slashing 20% Off Absolutely Everything During Its Black Friday Sale

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re not talking about Christmas (not yet anyway). We’re talking about the Black Friday sales that have unofficially kicked off and the discounts are good, real good. One we’d like to draw your full attention to is Estée Lauder’s sitewide 20 per cent off sale.

Yep, the luxury makeup brand is slashing 20 per cent off best-selling beauty and skincare products like the Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex ($130) or the Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10 ($74), both of which are viral TikTok sensations.

Advanced Night Repair Complex $130 This serum does the hard work while you sleep. It’s the power of seven serums in one and helps to hydrate your skin, minimise fine lines and even out skin tone. BUY Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10 $74 Your skin, but better. This matte foundation is available in a wide range of shades and offers a lightweight buildable formula. BUY

All you have to do to secure a discount during Estée Lauder’s Black Friday sale is sign up (for free) to the E-List Loyalty program. It’s quick and easy, plus once you’re signed up, you’ll have access to all kinds of discounts and special offers.

Alongside the juicy 20 per cent discount, the brand’s also offering a free five-piece gift when you spend over $149. The gift set itself contains the Perfectly Clean Cleanser, 30ml, the Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex, 7ml, the Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Crème, 7ml, the Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Eye Balm, 7ml, and a Limited Edition Cosmetic Bag.

The 20 per cent discount will be applied at the checkout once you’ve finished filling up your cart, so don’t stress if you don’t see sale prices straight away.

Other Estée best-sellers include the Double Wear 24H Stay-in-Place Lip Liner, the Bronze Goddess Healthy Glow Bronzer and the Sumptuous Rebel Length + Lift Mascara.

Double Wear 24H Stay-in-Place Lip Liner $50 We all love a lip liner, and this one comes with a brush on the other end so you can line your lips to perfection. BUY Bronze Goddess Healthy Glow Bronzer $72 This bb is a blush, bronzer and highlighter all in one. A few swipes and you’ll look sunkissed and glowy. BUY Sumptuous Rebel Length + Lift Mascara $65 Lash-by-lash, this mascara combs, defines and separates for long, wispy lashes. BUY

Have we piqued your interest? You can shop Estée Lauder’s Black Friday sale here.