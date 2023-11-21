Holy Smokes ASOS Is Kicking Off Black Friday Early W/ Up To 80% Off All Things Fashion & Beauty

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.



We’re about to enter the greatest season of the year – and we’re not talking about Christmas, bbs. We’re talking about the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale period. Fuck the dysfunctional family lunch and the roast ham, nothing beats major discounts on travel and hotel bookings, or getting fashion, beauty and homewares by your favourite brands for more than half-off.

One brand you’ll be happy to know has jumped on board is cult-fave powerhouse ASOS. Home to women’s and men’s fashion and beauty, the global brand is slinging up to 80 per cent off almost everything. Plus, if you spend more than $40, they’re also willing to throw in an extra 20 per cent off the sale price if you use the code ‘GET20’ at the checkout. Booyah!

So, strap yourself in and get ya shopping list sorted, stat. Whether it’s investing in a new quality two-piece blazer set that you’ve been eyeing for months, stocking up on summer staples or getting a few Christmas gifts prepped before the big day — Black Friday is a celebration for all.

As always, to make the process less daunting, let’s have a look at some of our top picks from ASOS’ mega sale, shall we?

Shop Our top picks from ASOS’ massive Black Friday sale

ASOS DESIGN boxy oversized dad check shirt in purple ‘Tis the season to stock up on your versatile summer button-ups because they’ll take you from the beach to a night at the local in less than a hot fkn minute. Buy it here ($28, usually $46)

ASOS EDITION square paillette sequin midi dress in silver Are you thinking what we’re thinking? Yep, your New Year’s Eve ‘fit is totally sorted, bb. From the low, exposed back to the shining silver flecks — no one (and we mean no one) will be able to lose you in a crowded room. Buy it here ($189, usually $377)

Topman wrap suit in light khaki This summer is well and truly suit season for the lads. Whether you’ve got a wedding on the cards, or just want to take your Saturday night look for a classy spin — ASOS has your back this Black Friday. Buy it here ($81.50, usually $200)



Puma Slipstream Archive Remastered sneakers in white and vine A green, black and white combo will never let you down. And at almost 50% off, what the hell are you waiting for?! Buy it here ($125, usually $209)

COLLUSION a-line long maxi denim skirt in vintage blue wash If you haven’t jumped on the denim skirt trend yet, we think it’s safe to say, it’s here to stay. So, get your hands on one of your own for $35.50 today. It’s not too late. Buy it here ($35.50, usually $58.99)



Dickies Grove Hill wide-leg pants in black We’re major advocates for investing in a pair of long, tailored black pants because from work and shopping to a night out — they’re the ultimate wardrobe staple piece. Buy it here ($125, usually $147)

ASOS DESIGN crossover keyhole halter top in black When you need to put together the ol’ classic “jeans and a nice top” but you’re running out of nice tops — this is the piece you should add to your cart. Buy it here ($20.50, usually $34)

Miss Selfridge halterneck tuxedo mini dress in light pink If you want to doll up for NYE but want to be a lil’ more understated about it, this sheeny tuxedo minidress strikes the perfect balance between fun and show-stopping. Buy it here ($60, usually $100)



ASOS DESIGN low break double breasted suit blazer in natural This summer is the season of matching sets. Whether it’s pants and a tailored vest, or pants and a blazer – this look is foolproof and takes two minutes to put together for a work morning. Thank us later. Buy it here ($56, usually $101)



Jack & Jones Originals short puffer jacket in black We don’t want to sound like your mother, but now that it’s summer, it’s the best time to get ya ‘lil mitts on winter warmers — especially this Jack Jones puffer for almost 50 per cent off. Buy it here ($57.95, usually $95)

Keen to check out the rest of what ASOS’ sale has to offer this Black Friday? Head here.

Image Credit: ASOS