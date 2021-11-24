Folks, it’s almost our favourite time of year, and we’re not talking Christmas. We’re talking about the online shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday 2021. The huge dent in our bank accounts rolls around at this time every year just in time for the festivities.
So far, it’s shaping up to be a big one with a whole bunch of Australian retailers like THE ICONIC and Surf Stitch starting the party days before the official event this Friday, November 26.
If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably had your cart loaded up for weeks now just waiting to hit that checkout button.
However, if this is somehow this is the first you’re hearing of these epic sales, we’ve gotchu, boo. We’ve pulled together a curated list of the best Black Friday fashion sales so far, as well as some pieces worth shopping ASAP. You’re welcome!
The Best Black Friday Fashion Sales So Far
- THE ICONIC — Up to 30% off select items
- Surf Stitch — 30%-40% Off new arrivals, sale and outlet* using the code: BFSALE
- Glue Store — 30% off sitewide
- General Pants — Up to 30% off sitewide
- ASOS — 20% off early using the code: TREATME
- Platypus — 60% off select styles
- TwoTags — up to 50% off site-wide
- Kat the Label — 60% off best-selling styles
- Frankies Bikinis — 20% off full-priced items and up to 70 per cent off sale
- Rebecca Vallance — 20% off site-wide
- St. Agni — spend $450 receive $100 off, spend $650 receive $150 off, spend $850 receive $200 off
- Le Specs —30% off site-wide
- Meshki — up to 70% off selected styles
- Dissh — 20% off all collections
- Ksubi — 40% off selected styles
- David Jones — up to 50% off selected fashion, shoes, accessories
- Cotton On — 30% off everything
- Shona Joy — Up to 30% off sale items
- Bec + Bridge — Up to 30% off select items
- Myer — Save up to 60% on a range of clothing, accessories, beauty and homes
Keep scrolling to shop some of our picks from the best early Black Friday fashion sales so far.
The Fated Picnic Mini Dress was $119.95, now $83.97
Dyson Airwrap™ styler Complete $599 + receive a bonus stand worth $99
Swell Alkali Mens Boardshort was $64.99, now $38.99
Rollas Sofia Richie X Rolla’s Mirage Shorts was $99.95, now $67.19
Rayban Hexagonal Flat Sunglasses was $205, now $143.50
AERE Cut Out Linen Midi Dress was $190, now $133
Nike Sb Blzr Court was $100, now $70
You can find more of the best early Black Friday 2021 deals right here.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
PSA: Stacks Of Brands Have Kicked Off Their Black Friday Sales Early & Here Are The Best Ones
-
The Fk Off Sale That Is Click Frenzy Main Event Has Started, So Prepare To Open 318,978 Tabs
-
5 Ways To Getting Ya Chrissy Shopping Done As Quickly & Pain-Free As Possible
-
Black Friday (AKA The Holy Grail Day Of Online Shopping) Is Coming, Here’s What You Need To Know