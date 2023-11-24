H&M Has 25% Off Sitewide For Black Friday If You Need To Update Your ‘Jeans & A Nice Top’ Fits

It’s Black Friday, baby, which is arguably one of the best days of the year. That’s because everyone and their dog comes out of the woodwork to offer shit-hot deals on fashion, beauty, homewares and more. When we tell you we leave all our Christmas shopping to this moment — we aren’t lying. It’s the best way to get everything under the tree at more than half-off their RRPs.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t do a lil’ snooping for ourselves, right? And thank god for that because fashion retailer H&M has dropped its prices by 25 per cent both online and in-store for November 24’s killer shopping event.
Yep, that’s right. You can shop your favourite seasonal pieces across women’s, men’s, kids and baby for a quarter off. How’s that for a bloody bargain? We’re talking linen shirts, blazers, corsets, totes, sandals, heels and more.
If you happen to be a H&M member, you’ll also get a further 10 per cent off all sale items (and if you’re not, but still want access to the member prices, sign up here, stat).
To give ya a sprinkle of inspo before you sus out the sale, here are our fave heavy hitters.
Shop our top picks from H&M’s Black Friday sale
If ya wanna mean business, this double-breasted black blazer is the way to do it. Featuring wide peak lapels, shoulder pads and long sleeves with decorative buttons at the cuffs — it’s power dressing at its finest.
A simple polo will literally never go astray in your summer ‘drobe. From golf rounds and beach days to meeting your partner’s parents, this shirt can take you through it all.
This versatile staple black corset can do no wrong — especially considering we can guarantee it’ll be your saviour come your next “I have nothing to wear” crisis.
If you’ve got a solid lineup of pool parties and festivals this summer, or better yet, you’re jetting off to a vacay destination with beach clubs and 30-degree heat, this open-back knit dress is one thing you’ll wanna pack in your luggage.
If you’re not a fan of the full dress, this knitted bad boy also comes in an open-back top, too. Dress it up with a skirt or tailored suit pants, or make it more casual with a pair of shorts and you’re fkn sorted.
The shoe of the season is on sale, I repeat the shoe of the season is going for $20 off its RRP. Don’t say we didn’t tell you.
Every roundup we’ve ever done has a glorified linen shirt in it, and that’s because they are a top-performing all-rounder no matter what you’ve got in your cal.
Looking for a new swimsuit for summer? Look no further.
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Summer is the best time to buy your winter wares for cheap, so get your mitts on all the blazers, jeans and knits that all your fave stores want gone, stat.
‘Tis the season to get your skirts back in rotation. Whether it’s paired with a light blazer and simple tee for work or a corset for Saturday drinks, the world is your oyster when you’ve got this baby in your back pocket.
Keen to see more? Shop H&M’s full Black Friday sale range here.
