At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, the almighty online shopping event that is Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2023 is finally here, and big retailers and brands, including The Iconic, The Good Guys, Emma Sleep, Dyson, Amazon Australia, and more are slinging massive discounts left, right and centre during their Cyber Monday sales.

The mammoth sale event ~officially~ started last week (Friday, November 24) and will run until midnight tonight on Monday, November 27. Literally almost every retailer and brand has gotten on board, so we’ve also gone ahead and started creating an ongoing list of the best Cyber Monday sales for you so it’s all in one place. Huuuuuuuge Virgo energy over here.

Here’s a bunch of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales across fashion and beauty, home, tech, and more. God speed, friends, God speed.

The Best Cyber Monday Deals in Australia for 2023

The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Sales

Cotton On

The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales

Bangn Body

The Best Cyber Monday 2023 Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

Emma Sleep

The Best Cyber Monday Health & Wellness Sales

Vush / @ariellanyssa

Therabody — Up to $300 off their best-selling recovery devices

— Up to $300 off their best-selling recovery devices Headspace App — 50 per cent off both annual and monthly plans

— 50 per cent off both annual and monthly plans Smilie — Up to 50 per cent off storewide

— Up to 50 per cent off storewide Booktopia — Save up to 70 per cent off a range of popular books across all categories

— Save up to 70 per cent off a range of popular books across all categories Lovehoney — Up to 70 per cent off select items

Up to 70 per cent off select items Wild Secrets — Up to 75 per cent off everything

— Up to 75 per cent off everything VUSH — Up to 75 per cent off a variety of sexual wellness products

— Up to 75 per cent off a variety of sexual wellness products JSHealth — 25 per cent off sitewide, including subscriptions for the lifetime of your subscription + daily gifts

The Best Black Cyber Monday 2023 Tech & Gaming Sales

Ecovacs

The Good Guys – Save on a range of tech and appliances, including kitchen appliances, wireless headphones and robot vacuums

Save on a range of tech and appliances, including kitchen appliances, wireless headphones and robot vacuums GoPro — Save up to $150 on select GoPros

— Save up to $150 on select GoPros Ecovacs — Up to 50 per cent off

Up to 50 per cent off Dyson — Save up to $550 on Dyson tech

— Save up to $550 on Dyson tech Eufy — 20 per cent off select Eufy products

— 20 per cent off select Eufy products Kobo — Save up to $30 off select eReaders

— Save up to $30 off select eReaders SnapWireless — Up to 50 per cent off

— Up to 50 per cent off Nanoleaf — Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits

— Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits Satechi — Save 35 per cent off with the promo code BCFM35

— Save 35 per cent off with the promo code BCFM35 Segway-Ninebot — Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters

— Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters Skylight Digital Frame — Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame

— Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame HP — Up to 30 per cent off select products

— Up to 30 per cent off select products Acer — Save up to 40 per cent off a range of computer gear

Save up to 40 per cent off a range of computer gear Humble — Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more

Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more ASUS — Save up to $700 off a range of laptops, computer accessories and more

Save up to $700 off a range of laptops, computer accessories and more EcoFlow — Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions

Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions Microsoft — Save over $1,000 on a range of Surface laptops

Save over $1,000 on a range of Surface laptops Sonos — Up to 25 per cent off wireless speakers and audio systems

Up to 25 per cent off wireless speakers and audio systems Arlo — Up to 35 per cent off select products

Up to 35 per cent off select products Godfreys — Up to $500 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions

Up to $500 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions Kogan — Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products

Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products CuboAi — Up to 30 per cent off its hero products

Up to 30 per cent off its hero products Bose — Save on headphones, sound bars, speakers and more

— Save on headphones, sound bars, speakers and more Appliances Online — Offers across hundreds of products including fridges, laundry, dishwashers, TVs & Electronics, cooking and more

— Offers across hundreds of products including fridges, laundry, dishwashers, TVs & Electronics, cooking and more Dick Smith — Up to 65 per cent off select items

— Up to 65 per cent off select items Samsung — Save up to $650 on select products + score an extra 15 per cent off all deals in the Samsung shop app

— Save up to $650 on select products + score an extra 15 per cent off all deals in the Samsung shop app Lenovo — Take up to 62 per cent off laptops and desktops using the code BLACKFRIDAY

As always, we’ll be updating this list throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 sale period, so keep checking back for more bloody good deals.

Wanna shop more of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale round-ups?

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Image Credit: Glasshouse Fragrances / Francesca Jewellery