Skincare and makeup are expensive, so if you’ve been waiting to splurge on the good stuff, now is the time. The PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale event has started and includes a range of beauty brands and retailers like Oz Hair and Beauty, Adore Beauty, and even ghd.

PayPal’s Fashion Frenzy sale runs until midnight on March 9, so you have until then to refill your empties and stock up on your favourite skincare, haircare, makeup and wellness products while they’re going for cheap.

Step right this way to see what deals are available.

The Best Click Frenzy Main Event Beauty Sales 2023

TL;DR:

  • Adore Beauty – Receive a complimentary gift with purchase
  • Chemist Warehouse – Save up to 20 per cent off the WelleCo range
  • Dyson – Save $150 off select hair care tools with the promo code FRENZY150
  • Estee Lauder – Receive a complimentary seven-piece gift set when you spend $80+
  • ghd – Save up to 20 per cent off select styling tools
  • Inika Organic – Save up to 80 per cent off clearance products, and score a free gift when you purchase any two products
  • Oz Hair and Beauty – Save 10 per cent off haircare orders over $99+
  • Skinceuticals – Save 20 per cent off routine sets
  • WelleCo – Save 30 per cent off your first month on any new subscription with the promo code PAYPAL30

Adore Beauty – Receive a complimentary gift with purchase

You’ll receive a complimentary gift with purchases from the following brands during the PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale event at Adore Beauty.

Shop the Adore Beauty sale here

Chemist Warehouse — Save up to 20 per cent off the WelleCo range

If you’re a fan of wellness and supplements, Chemist Warehouse is discounting Elle Macpherson’s WelleCo range of plant-based powders and capsules.

There are supplements for collagen, hair, sleep, energy and even a protein powder.

PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale
Shop the Chemist Warehouse sale here

Dyson — Save $150 off select hair care tools

If you’ve been eyeing off Dyson’s popular (but expensive) hair styling tools, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now get the Dyson Airwrap Complete Long and the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer for $150 off with the checkout code FRENZY150.

Shop the Dyson sale

Inika Organic — Save up to 80 per cent off clearance products, and score a free gift when you purchase any two products

We love a good organic brand, especially when they’re having a sale. Inika Organic is dropping prices by up to 80 per cent, so you can get a mini BB cream or mini foundation for $2, an eyeshadow palette for $19.50, or this lip trio pack for $39.50 if you want to splurge.

You’ll also get a free gift if you purchase any two products. Now that’s what I call a good deal.

PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale
Shop the Inika Organic sale here

Oz Hair and Beauty — Save 10 per cent off haircare orders over $99+

If you ask me, Oz Hair and Beauty is underrated. It’s fast becoming my one-stop shop for all things hair and beauty. It stocks all the big-name brands like Olaplex, Nak, Ori Lab, Wella, Mermade Hair, Cloud 9 and more, and thanks to PayPal’s Fashion Frenzy sale event, you can save 10 per cent off haircare orders over $99.

Shop the Oz Hair & Beauty sale here

ghd — Save up to 20 per cent off select styling tools

You can currently get up to 20 per cent off select ghd hair styling tools, including the ghd Gold hair straightener gift set, the Curve Creative curl wand gift set, and the Glide hair straightener brush.

PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale
Shop the ghd sale here

Keen to shop more PayPal Fashion Frenzy sales? Head here.

Image credit: Huda Beauty/Estee Lauder

