At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Skincare and makeup are expensive, so if you’ve been waiting to splurge on the good stuff, now is the time. The PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale event has started and includes a range of beauty brands and retailers like Oz Hair and Beauty, Adore Beauty, and even ghd.

PayPal’s Fashion Frenzy sale runs until midnight on March 9, so you have until then to refill your empties and stock up on your favourite skincare, haircare, makeup and wellness products while they’re going for cheap.

Step right this way to see what deals are available.

The Best Click Frenzy Main Event Beauty Sales 2023

TL;DR:

Adore Beauty – Receive a complimentary gift with purchase

You’ll receive a complimentary gift with purchases from the following brands during the PayPal Fashion Frenzy sale event at Adore Beauty. Yves Saint Laurent (when you spend $120 or more on YSL)

(when you spend $120 or more on YSL) Huda Beauty (when you spend $59 or more on Huda Beauty)

(when you spend $59 or more on Huda Beauty) Benefit Cosmetics (when you spend $65 or more on the Benefit Cosmetics)

(when you spend $65 or more on the Benefit Cosmetics) Jane Iredale (when you spend $89 or more on Jane Iredale)

(when you spend $89 or more on Jane Iredale) Spectrum (free makeup sponge duo with any Spectrum purchase)

(free makeup sponge duo with any Spectrum purchase) Georgio Armani (when you spend $109 or more on Georgio Armani)

(when you spend $109 or more on Georgio Armani) Estee Lauder (when you spend $99 or more on Estee Lauder)

(when you spend $99 or more on Estee Lauder) Eye of Horus (when you spend $45 or more on Eye of Horus)

Chemist Warehouse — Save up to 20 per cent off the WelleCo range

If you’re a fan of wellness and supplements, Chemist Warehouse is discounting Elle Macpherson’s WelleCo range of plant-based powders and capsules. There are supplements for collagen, hair, sleep, energy and even a protein powder.

If you’ve been eyeing off Dyson’s popular (but expensive) hair styling tools, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now get the Dyson Airwrap Complete Long and the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer for $150 off with the checkout code FRENZY150.

Inika Organic — Save up to 80 per cent off clearance products, and score a free gift when you purchase any two products

We love a good organic brand, especially when they’re having a sale. Inika Organic is dropping prices by up to 80 per cent, so you can get a mini BB cream or mini foundation for $2, an eyeshadow palette for $19.50, or this lip trio pack for $39.50 if you want to splurge. You’ll also get a free gift if you purchase any two products. Now that’s what I call a good deal.

Oz Hair and Beauty — Save 10 per cent off haircare orders over $99+

If you ask me, Oz Hair and Beauty is underrated. It’s fast becoming my one-stop shop for all things hair and beauty. It stocks all the big-name brands like Olaplex, Nak, Ori Lab, Wella, Mermade Hair, Cloud 9 and more, and thanks to PayPal’s Fashion Frenzy sale event, you can save 10 per cent off haircare orders over $99.

Image credit: Huda Beauty/Estee Lauder