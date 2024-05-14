50+ Click Frenzy Sales Across Fashion, Beauty & Homewares That Have Already Started

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, if the cost of living crisis has you looking for ways to save money while still being able to buy those sexy cowboy boots you’ve been eyeing, we’re here to help. Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 officially starts tonight, which means there are a bunch of sales across fashion, beauty, wellness, homewares and sex toy sales happening right now.

While the official sales aren’t supposed to start until 7pm tonight, there are a range of retailers that have started their sales early. So, if you’ve had a bunch of stuff piling up in your carts, now’s the time to smash that buy now button!

Here are the Click Frenzy Mayhem sales worth shopping so far.

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that typically happens twice a year, with a few mini-events (like JuLove and TravelFrenzy) in between. It first kicked off back in 2012 as Australia’s answer to America’s big Cyber Weekend (Black Friday/Cyber Monday), but it’s now grown into something much, much bigger.

When does Click Frenzy Mayhem start?

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 will begin on Tuesday, May 14 2024, at 7:00pm (AEST) and will run until, Friday, May 17 2024, 12:00pm (AEST). As you can see from the Click Frenzy Calendar 2024, there are a few more scattered throughout the year, so mark your calls for those too.

The best Click Frenzy sales and deals 2024

The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Fashion Sales

Cotton On / @freyaprout

The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Beauty Sales

Naked Sundays / @bysharnaya Instagram

Adore Beauty — Up to 50 per cent off 110+ brands

— Up to 50 per cent off 110+ brands Aerre — Up to 30 per cent and free shipping

— Up to 30 per cent and free shipping Bondi Boost — 25 per cent off sitewide with the code ‘FRENZY25’

— 25 per cent off sitewide with the code ‘FRENZY25’ Boostlabs — 30 per cent off sitewide

— 30 per cent off sitewide EPZEN — 30 per cent off sitewide + a free gift with purpose

— 30 per cent off sitewide + a free gift with purpose Naked Sundays —15 per cent off storewide

—15 per cent off storewide SOUL AESTHETIX — 25 per cent off storewide + free shipping + no credit card charges

— 25 per cent off storewide + free shipping + no credit card charges Smooch Body — 20 per cent off with any purchase over $50

— 20 per cent off with any purchase over $50 TBH Skincare — 30 per cent off sitewide

— 30 per cent off sitewide Swiish — 25 per cent off skincare bundles on THE ICONIC

— 25 per cent off skincare bundles on THE ICONIC Priceline — Save up to 40 per cent off online

— Save up to 40 per cent off online Sukin — Up to 50 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 50 per cent off sitewide Inika Organic — Buy two, get one free

The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

Emma Sleep

The Best Click Frenzy Health & Wellness Deals

Naked Harvest

Wild Secrets — Up to 50 per cent off select sex toys

— Up to 50 per cent off select sex toys Lovehoney — Up to 50 per cent off sex toys

— Up to 50 per cent off sex toys Naked Harvest — 20 per cent off storewide + an extra 20 per cent off sale using to code ‘FRENZY’

— 20 per cent off storewide + an extra 20 per cent off sale using to code ‘FRENZY’ Hello Fresh — Up to $200 off Hello Fresh

The Best Click Frenzy Tech & Gaming Deals

Sennheiser / @whathifiuk

Sennheiser — Up To 60 per cent off headphones and soundbars

— Up To 60 per cent off headphones and soundbars Anker — Up to 45 per cent off select products

— Up to 45 per cent off select products Kogan — Up to 65 per cent off tech and appliances

— Up to 65 per cent off tech and appliances Scorptec — Up to 75 per cent off the latest tech and gaming products + free delivery

More Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 sale guides

We will be updating this article with all our category-curated deal guides, from spicy kitchen deals to tech and gaming, so be sure to check back in frequently.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Image: Naked Sundays / Naked Harvest / Ghanda Instagram