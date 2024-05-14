50+ Click Frenzy Sales Across Fashion, Beauty & Homewares That Have Already Started

Friends, if the cost of living crisis has you looking for ways to save money while still being able to buy those sexy cowboy boots you’ve been eyeing, we’re here to help. Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 officially starts tonight, which means there are a bunch of sales across fashion, beauty, wellness, homewares and sex toy sales happening right now.

While the official sales aren’t supposed to start until 7pm tonight, there are a range of retailers that have started their sales early. So, if you’ve had a bunch of stuff piling up in your carts, now’s the time to smash that buy now button!

Here are the Click Frenzy Mayhem sales worth shopping so far.

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that typically happens twice a year, with a few mini-events (like JuLove and TravelFrenzy) in between. It first kicked off back in 2012 as Australia’s answer to America’s big Cyber Weekend (Black Friday/Cyber Monday), but it’s now grown into something much, much bigger.

When does Click Frenzy Mayhem start?

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 will begin on Tuesday, May 14 2024, at 7:00pm (AEST) and will run until, Friday, May 17 2024, 12:00pm (AEST). As you can see from the Click Frenzy Calendar 2024, there are a few more scattered throughout the year, so mark your calls for those too.

The best Click Frenzy sales and deals 2024

The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Fashion Sales

best click frenzy mayhem sales deals 2024
Cotton On / @freyaprout
  • INTACT — 30 per cent off using the code VIP30
  • THE ICONIC —Up to 30 per cent off select styles
  • Cotton On — 30 per cent off select pieces
  • Ghanda — 20 per cent off sitewide
  • FRANCESCA — 15 per cent off sitewide using the code ‘MAYFRENZY’
  • Ugg Express — 15 per cent off sitewide using code CF24
  • Wittner — 25 per cent off storewide using the code STOREWIDE25
  • Reebok Australia — 30 per cent off almost everything
  • Riders by Lee — 30 per cent off sitewide
  • Hype DC — Up to 50 per cent off selected sale styles
  • Adidas — Take an extra 40 per cent off outlet
  • Boohoo Man — 60 per cent off all apparel
  • guess — 40 per cent off all apparel and accessories
  • Hush Puppies — 30-50 per cent off sitewide
  • Julius Marlowe —30-50 per cent off sitewide
  • Salomon —Up to 50 per cent off select footwear, apparel and gear
  • Shoe Warehouse — 25-50 per cent off almost everything
  • Superdry — 40 per cent off jackets and 20 per cent off full-price items
  • The Watch Factory — Save up to 60 per cent off
  • Thomas Sabo —25 per cent off select items
  • Wilson —Save over 50 per cent on select items
  • Charles Tyrwhitt — 20 per cent off sitewide using the code ‘FRENZY’

The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Beauty Sales

Naked Sundays / @bysharnaya Instagram
  • Adore Beauty — Up to 50 per cent off 110+ brands
  • Aerre — Up to 30 per cent and free shipping
  • Bondi Boost — 25 per cent off sitewide with the code ‘FRENZY25’
  • Boostlabs — 30 per cent off sitewide
  • EPZEN — 30 per cent off sitewide + a free gift with purpose
  • Naked Sundays —15 per cent off storewide
  • SOUL AESTHETIX — 25 per cent off storewide + free shipping + no credit card charges
  • Smooch Body — 20 per cent off with any purchase over $50
  • TBH Skincare — 30 per cent off sitewide
  • Swiish — 25 per cent off skincare bundles on THE ICONIC
  • Priceline — Save up to 40 per cent off online
  • Sukin — Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
  • Inika Organic — Buy two, get one free

The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

best click frenzy mayhem sales deals 2024
Emma Sleep

The Best Click Frenzy Health & Wellness Deals

Naked Harvest
  • Wild Secrets — Up to 50 per cent off select sex toys
  • Lovehoney — Up to 50 per cent off sex toys
  • Naked Harvest — 20 per cent off storewide + an extra 20 per cent off sale using to code ‘FRENZY’
  • Hello Fresh — Up to $200 off Hello Fresh

The Best Click Frenzy Tech & Gaming Deals

best click frenzy mayhem sales deals 2024
Sennheiser / @whathifiuk
  • Sennheiser — Up To 60 per cent off headphones and soundbars
  • Anker — Up to 45 per cent off select products
  • Kogan — Up to 65 per cent off tech and appliances
  • Scorptec — Up to 75 per cent off the latest tech and gaming products + free delivery

More Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 sale guides

We will be updating this article with all our category-curated deal guides, from spicy kitchen deals to tech and gaming, so be sure to check back in frequently.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Image: Naked Sundays / Naked Harvest / Ghanda Instagram

