If your beauty cabinet looks a little sad and empty, we’ve got some good news for you. Thanks to the monster sale that is Click Frenzy Main Event, a bunch of big beauty brands and retailers like Sephora, Adore Beauty, Mermade Hair, Dyson and more are slashing up to 80% off select skincare, makeup, haircare and wellness products.

Yep, you read that right. Kicking off last night and running until midnight (AEDT) on Thursday, November 10, you’ll have just over 24 hours to round up your empties, fill your shopping carts and save yourself some cash.

How good?!

Now, let’s get to those juicy deals, shall we?

The Best Click Frenzy Beauty Sales 2022

Mermade Hair — 20% Off using the code ‘CLICKFRENZY22’

If you’ve ever wanted to get ya mitts on one of the cult-famous Mermade Hair Wavers, now’s your chance. For the duration of Click Frenzy, Meremade Hair is slashing 20% off a wide range of products, including hot tools like straighteners, curlers and wavers, as well as the brand’s new haircare range.

Shop the Mermade Hair sale here.

Adore Beauty — Up to 40% off select products using the code ‘CLICKAU’

Got a bunch of beauty empties that need replacing? Now’s the time to do it. Adore Beauty is slashing up to 40% off a range of hair, makeup, skincare and wellness products for the next few days. You can shop brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Weleda, SkinCeuticals, Alpha H and more on the cheap.

Shop the Adore Beauty sale here.

Dyson — Up to $200 off select products

Ooft, it’s not often you can score $200 off the cult-famous Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener ($499, usually $699).

Shop the Dyson sale here.

Sephora – 20% Off storewide

Calling all Sephora Beauty Pass holders (which, who among us isn’t at this point?!), Sephora has an exclusive 20% off sale on big-name brands like Olaplex, Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more.

Shop the Sephora sale here.

Glam Raider – 20% Off sitewide sale

Glam Raider girlies rejoice! It’s the brand’s big birthday sale, and to celebrate, it’s giving YOU 20% off sitewide. That means you can get discounts on all your favourite brands like Real Techniques, Makeup Revolution, Weleda, Face Halo, Foreo, Ardell, Bondi Sands and more.

Shop the Glam Raider sale here.

Shaver Shop — Up to 80% off + free shipping

Whether you need a new electric toothbrush, wanna try at-home laser hair removal or would just like a discount on skincare or hair tools, the Shaver Shop’s massive sale is where you’ll find it. You can score up to 80% off + free shipping Rn — so get clicking, mates.

Shop the Shaver Shop’s sale here.

Hey Bud — Up to 25% off on select products

Aussie skincare brand Hey Bud is slashing up to 25% off select products during Click Frenzy. That includes their best-selling Clear Skin All-Stars, Clay Mask and Hydration Duo.

Shop the Hey Bud sale here.

Current Body — Up to 60% off on select products

The number of times I’ve scrolled past an influencer using one of these and thought, “Fuck I want one.” If you can relate, now’s our chance! Current Body is slashing up to 60% off a bunch of big-name brands, including Nuface, Current Body, Foreo, Dermaflash and more.

Shop the Current Body sale here.

La Roche-Posay — 20% off sitewide

Load up on your favourite skincare and SPF products during La Roche Posay’s huge 20% off sitewide sale. You can get your mitts on cult beauty products like the Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+ and the Cicaplast Baume B5 Balm.

Shop the La Roche Posay sale here.

Keen to shop more of Click Frenzy’s massive sales? Head here.