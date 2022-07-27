Clear Yr ‘Drobe Bc There’s A Shit Tonne Of Epic Fashion Sales Going Down For Click Frenzy RN

Click Frenzy JuLove 2022 kicked off at 7pm last night (July 26), and my lord they are some of the juiciest discounts and sales on the internet RN.
For me, the most important part of any sales is the fashion ones. I save things to my wishlists on every site for this very moment. The moment all the fashion brands slash their prices and I can score four different slip skirts for 20-70% off.
OKAY OKAY, maybe not four. We’re all about minimising our wardrobes here. But the stuff I’ve lusted after/needed to replace for months? I’m 100% on the hunt.
Anyway, enough chit-chat, here are the best Click Frenzy fashion sales for ya…
Adidas
Save a massive 30% on select products, including shoes, shirts and more. C’mon, you know you want to.
Coach
Save 10% off sitewide. Yep, that’s right. Designer savings, baby.
Coach Outlet
Save 40% off outlet styles. If the 10% didn’t get ya, this 40% off sure will.
Cosette
Save up to 25% off site-wide, including Gucci, Saint Laurent and more. You can also score up to 15% off new arrivals from Jacquemus, Chloe, Prada and more.
Cupshe APAC
Get an extra 20% off with the promo code JULOVE20.
Dangerfield
Save 20% off storewide and score a mystery pair of socks with the code SOCKFRENZY.
Fossil
Up to 40% off watches, leather bags, wallets, and jewellery. Perfect for those birthday pressies you’ve got comin’ up.
GAP Australia
Save a further 10% off sale styles.
GINGER & SMART
Take 20% off select full-price styles with the code FRENZY20.
Glue Store
Get 25% off big brands such as Champion, Adidas, Tommy Jeans and more.
Gorman
Take a further 20% off sale items.
THE ICONIC
Take a massive 30% off THE ICONIC Frenzy sale items as well as trending styles. You can also nab a cheeky lil’ discount (we’re talking 40% off) lounge refresh items and 20% off signature scents.
Kate Spade
Get 20% off sitewide.
Kotomi Swim
Get 20% off sitewide with the promo code JULOVE20. Helloooo, Euro summer!
L’urv
Get 20% off sitewide with the code FURTHER20 bc their activewear is fkn amazing.
Nautica
Take a further 10% off sale styles using the code ZIP10.
Princess Highway
Take a further 20% off storewide.
Glassons
Get 20% off sitewide.
Hallenstein Brothers
Save up to 70% site-wide.
Jack London
70% off sitewide.
The Oodie
Buy one Oodie, get one free bc two-bed burritos are better than one.
Thomas Sabo
Get 20% off full-priced jewellery and watches.
Ugg Express
Save 15% off the entire range, along with up to 80% off their Winter Sale collection. You can also grab the Premium Sheepskin Unisex Slipper Rena for $39 (down from $150).
Click Frenzy officially started at 7pm, Tuesday, July 26 and will only run until Thursday, July 28, so get in fast.
