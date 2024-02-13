These Are Your Best Bets For A Cheap Mobile Plan Because Cozzie Livs Is An A-Hole

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While our phones have become an essential part of our lives, you might be paying more than you need for your mobile plan. Sometimes we accidentally let unused subscriptions roll over because it’s easier to set and forget.

If you reckon you’re paying a bit too much for your mobile plan, or you maybe want a bit more monthly data while paying a bit less, then we’ve got you sorted. Here’s how you can get the best bang for your buck.

These are the cheapest mobile plans that are currently available in Australia, broken down by price.

The Cheapest Mobile Phone Plans in Australia Under $10

So, you’ve only got $10 to spend on your phone bill. While this is doable, just don’t expect a heap of data.

TPG is a solid choice as it has the best dollar for data value in this price range. The mobile provider has the cheapest phone plan going and is currently running a half-off deal across all of its phone plans.

That means you can pick up its 12GB plan for $10 per month for the first six months you’re on this plan, before increasing to $20 per month after that.

You can score a similar half-off deal from iiNet, although the data amount isn’t as good as TPG’s, despite paying the same price. You can pick up iiNet’s 8GB mobile plan for $10 per month for the first six months before it increases to $19.99 per month thereafter.

If you don’t want to mess around with price increases after a discount period expires, so it’ll always be $10, your options are extremely limited. Dodo is offering a 2GB plan at a flat rate of $10 per month.

That plan is cheap, but unless you’re on a Wi-Fi network almost 24/7 or you do next to nothing on your phone, you’ll burn through that data cap quite quickly.

READ MORE Here Are The Fastest NBN Plans If You Don’t Want To Crack The Shits About Slow Internet Again

The Cheapest Mobile Phone Plans in Australia Under $20

You get a bit more data to play with if your budget is up to $20.

Again, TPG has the best dollar-to-data value in this price range. You can score a 25GB for $12.50 per month or a 45GB plan for $15 per month. While the full prices of these plans might throw your budget out of whack – $25 and $30 per month, respectively – saving 50 per cent off for half a year isn’t too bad of a deal. Plus, these plans are contract-free so you can give it the flick whenever you feel like it.

SpinTel is also running an introductory offer for its 25GB mobile plan where you’ll only pay $14 per month for the first six months of your connection. Once that discount period ends, the price of this plan will increase to $22 per month – making it a cheaper option than TPG’s full-price 25GB mobile plan.

If you want a cheap mobile plan that’ll always be under $20, Moose Mobile is also worth a look at – especially since it’s one of the few providers that’s offering a discount phone plan for an entire year. You can currently pick up Moose Mobile’s 15GB plan for $16.80 per month for the first 12 months you’re with the provider. After that first year passes, Moose’s price will increase to $19.80 per month.

Moose uses Optus’ 5G Plus Mobile Network, making it a good pick if you want a cheap phone plan with 5G access.

While its data allowance isn’t quite as good as what Moose is offering, Kogan has a mobile plan that’s worth a look at. The telco is currently offering a 10GB plan for $15 per month. As a bonus, you’ll only pay $10 for your first month with the provider.

READ MORE Why You Should Change Internet Providers Every Six Months — And Exactly How To Do It

The Cheapest Mobile Phone Plans in Australia Under $30

If you have a flick through this price tier, you’ll see that the average mobile plan comes with a data cap of around 22GB to 25GB, for $25 to $30 per month. So let’s take a look at which mobile providers are offering plans with more data than average and/or at a cheaper price.

There are a few mobile providers offering plans for $22 per month, with Tangerine offering the best dollar-to-data value of the lot (you’ll get 12GB). Tangerine is currently running an introductory offer where your first two months with the provider will be free.

This introductory offer is also available for Tangerine’s 25GB plan, which is usually $27 per month.

Tangerine’s mobile plans are also contract-free, so if you want to change to another service once the deal period ends, you can do so without much hassle. This offer is available until February 29.

As far as the best dollar-to-data value goes in this price range, Circles.Life will give you double data for the first 12 months of your plan. This plan usually has a data cap of 30GB, but it’ll be bumped up to 60GB for an entire year at a flat rate of $25 per month. This offer is available until February 29 and you need to use the promo code ‘GOTGREATVALUE60‘.

Another good option is Felix Mobile, which has a 50GB mobile plan that’s currently available for $15 per month for the first three months of your connection. Once that introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $30 per month. Even at full price, that’s still some of the best data value you’ll get in this price tier.

Kogan‘s 40GB plan is also a solid pick at $25 per month – especially when you’ll only have to pay $15 for your first month.

And finally, Catch has a $25 per month plan with 30GB, but you’ll only pay $12 for your first month if you’re a new customer.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures