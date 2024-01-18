Everything You Need To Know About The Samsung Galaxy S24 And Where You Can Get It For Cheap

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Samsung is kicking the new year off with a bang. During its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced the newest version of its flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S24. This fancy new phone comes in three flavours, the standard edition, the mid-range S24+ and the large-and-in-charge S24 Ultra.

These new phones feature all the buffs and upgrades you’d expect – better screens, better batteries and a new processor – but the biggest addition is a heap of AI software features. These include image editing tools and the ability to live translate conversations.

Samsung also announced a brand new smart device, the Galaxy Ring. Details for this new wearable are scarce, but it looks like it’ll be able to track your health data while worn on your finger.

If your current phone is barely holding a charge and your screen looks like a death metal band’s logo – or you’re a fiend for having the newest tech – here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S24, along with the cheapest preorder plans available.

What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S24 range?

The Galaxy S24 range will be running on the new Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with larger batteries (compared to last year’s S23 series) and new displays with adaptive refresh rates. Samsung also isn’t doing 128GB models this year, so 256GB is now the smallest storage size across each handset.

The S24 Ultra models also come with a built-in S pen, along with a titanium chassis, similar to Apple’s high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The S24 and S24+ both come with triple back-mounted cameras – 50MP main with 2x optical zoom quality, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP with 3x optical zoom – along with a 12MP selfie camera. As usual, the S24 Ultra comes with a beefier rear camera array – 200MP wide-angle with 2x optical zoom quality, 50MP with 5x optical zoom and 10x optical zoom quality, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP with 3x optical zoom – and a 12MP front-facing camera.

As we mentioned before, the real star of the show is the range of Galaxy AI features. There’s the impressive Live Translate feature, which will translate conversations in real-time, along with Interpreter, which can translate two different languages at the same time. Although these features only support a few select languages, French, Mandarin, Spanish, and Korean.

Galaxy AI will help you remove shadows and glass reflections from photos and uses Generative Edit to fill in gaps, enlarge or shrink objects or even add or remove objects. It can also upscale photos to Super HDR and apply Instant Slo-Mo to videos. Any photo that has been edited with this AI feature will also be slapped with a watermark saying as much.

You can check out a more in-depth look at these AI features and more here, courtesy of our pals at Gizmodo Australia.

The Galaxy S24 range will be released in Australia on February 7, with preorders kicking off from January 18.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S24 cost in Australia?

Samsung Galaxy S24 : Starts from $1,399 for 256GB

: Starts from $1,399 for 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24+ : Starts from $1,699 for 256GB

: Starts from $1,699 for 256GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts from $2,199 for 256GB

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder plans

36-month plans

24-month plans

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24+ preorder plans

36-month plans

24-month plans

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder plans

36-month plans

24-month plans

