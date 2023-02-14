These Are The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Preorders Which Include A Free Fkn Smartwatch Or $800 Off

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are three constants in life: death, taxes and a big new smartphone announcement. Earlier this month, Samsung announced the latest iteration of its flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S23. The range includes the basic model, the slightly upgraded S23+ and the big beefy S23 Ultra.

If you’ve finally reached your limit of staring into your current phone’s smashed-up screen, then it might be time for an upgrade. The Galaxy S23 series comes with an updated design, an improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and upgraded night photography abilities.

The S23 Ultra, in particular, comes with a 200MP camera that’ll allow you to get up 100x zoom. You can check out a deeper dive into the S23 Ultra here.

And since all the major telcos in Australia are greedy lil piggies, trying to snarf up as much of your money as possible, they’re offering some decent preorder deals for the Samsung Galaxy S23. So let’s take a look at what’s on offer!

If you’re someone who loves getting expensive gifts for free, then you might want to check out Telstra’s Galaxy S23 offer.

If you preorder any of the Galaxy S23 series through Telstra, you’ll score a Samsung Galaxy Watch5 for free. Apart from telling the time, the Watch5 can do everything you’d want a $650 smartwatch to do – it has an advanced sleep monitor feature, along with health sensors that’ll help you keep track of your heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen.

Telstra will also chuck in four months of Spotify Premium, two months of Binge Standard and three months of Apple TV+ when you sign up for any of its plans. All up, that’s about $750 worth of freebies. Not bhed.

If you’d rather save on the overall price of your phone, Optus is offering between $100 to $799 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 (depending on which model you pick up). The biggest, and by far the best deal, from this offer, is for the 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra, where you can save $799 off its overall price with a 24 or 36-month plan.

Why’s that good? Well, it means you’d only be paying $1,850 all up for the phone (not including the SIM plan price), which is about $100 cheaper than the entry-level 256GB S23 Ultra ($1,949).

You can find these Telstra and Optus preorder offers below. However, both of these deals are only available until 11.59pm Thursday, 16 February, so you’ve only got a few days to pick one up ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23’s launch.

We’ve also included the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans, so you can get the most bang for your back.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range will be available in-store from this Friday, 17 February.

Telstra’s Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder plans

24-month Galaxy S23 (128GB) plans

36-month Galaxy S23 (128GB) plans

24-month Galaxy S23+ (256GB) plans

36-month Galaxy S23+ (256GB) plans

24-month Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) plans

36-month Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) plans

Optus’ Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder plans

24-month Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) plans

36-month Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) plans

24-month Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB) plans

36-month Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB) plans

24-month Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB) plans

36-month Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB) plans

The cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 plans in Australia

Cheapest 24-month Galaxy S23 (128GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Galaxy S23 (128GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Galaxy S23+ (256GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Galaxy S23+ (256GB) plans

Cheapest 24-month Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) plans

Cheapest 36-month Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) plans