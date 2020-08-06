The latest Samsung Galaxy Note is upon us, friends. During Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked virtual event last night, they unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Note 20 is a solid upgrade of the Note 10. Take their batteries, for instance. The Note 20 comes with a 4,300mAh battery and the Note 20 Ultra has a 4,500mAh — both of which are a big boost from the Note 10’s 3,500mAh.

The Note 20 Ultra has four lenses at the rear, with one that is a huge 108 mega-pixel lens. The Ultra also has 50x optical zoom, while the standard Note 20 has three rear lenses that can achieve 20x optical zoom. Both versions of the Note 20 have a 10 mega-pixel front-facing camera.

Depending on which version of the Note 20 you’ll be picking up, the standard comes with an already large 6.7-inch display, while the Ultra is rocking a giant 6.9-inch screen. Both of the Galaxy Note 20s use Infinity-0 displays.

You can grab the Note 20 in either mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic grey. The Note 20 Ultra comes in mystic bronze, mystic white and mystic black. What makes them mystic? A good question I have zero answer for.

As of today, you can also pre-order the phones directly from Samsung, with a sale date of August 21.

The 4G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with 256GB of storage will set you back $1,499, while the equivalent Note 20 Ultra costs $1,849. Both phones also have 5G variants, and the Note 20 Ultra has different storage options.

For all of you tech-heads out there, here are the straight specs for the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra.

Note 20 Note 20 Ultra Display 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400×1080),

393ppi, HDR10+ certified 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),

496ppi, HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate Dimensions & weight 161.1 x 75.2 x 8.3mm, 192g(4G), 194g(5G) 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g CPU Exynos 990 Octa-core processor Exynos 990 Oct-core processor Memory 8GB RAM, 256GB storage 8GB – 12GB RAM, 256GB – 512GB storage Operating System Android 10 Android 10 S Pen Bluetooth enabled, up to 24 hours of battery standby time Bluetooth enabled, up to 24 hours of battery standby time Cameras 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide-angle, 64MP Telephoto,

30x optical zoom, 10MP front-facing camera 12MP Ultra Wide, 108MP Wide-angle, 12PM Telephoto,

laser AF sensor, 50x optical zoom, 10MP front-facing camera Network Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, Bluetooth 5, 5G, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic

sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer,

Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Battery 4,300mAH batter, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare 4,500mAH battery, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare

If you’re looking to nab a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on a plan instead of buying one outright, here are few options for you to get around.

Telstra also has a bonus deal going where it’ll give you either a pair of Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Live if you pre-order by August 20. Just a heads up, though. Telstra is only stocking 5G models. So if you firmly believe that 5G is making your bones glow in the dark you might be better off picking up a non-5G Galaxy Note 20 through Woolworth’s Mobile.

Speaking of, Woolworth’s Mobile has the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 plans available. It’ll be taking $250 off the repayment price on all their plans, which ends up being $10.41 per month off on a 24-month repayment plan. Pretty good, mates. Just get in fast, because this offer is only running until August 11.

