Here’s A Few Cheap Mobile Plans With Plenty Of Data So You Can Scroll TikTok Uninterrupted

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re feeling the pinch of the cozzie livs, you’ve probably spent a decent chunk of your time trying to sort out your monthly budget. Maybe you don’t need to spend $3,600 on candles each month.

While our phones have become an essential part of our lives, you might be paying for more than you actually need. Sometimes we’ll accidentally let unused subscriptions roll over because it’s easier to set and forget. We’re all guilty of it, don’t pretend otherwise.

We’ve already sorted you out with cheap NBN plans, so let’s take a look at what mobile plans are on offer so you can get the best bang for your buck.

Cheapest mobile plans under $10 per month

So, you’ve only got $10 to spend on your phone bill. While this is doable, just don’t expect a heap of data.

Moose Mobile currently has the cheapest phone plan going at $9 per month, with a monthly data allowance of 6GB. Not bad, but this price only lasts for the first six months of your connection before increasing to 15GB. So you’ll only be spending under $10 for a few months. Moose is powered by Optus’ 4G Plus mobile network.

TPG is a solid choice if you want a heap of data. The mobile provider is offering its 12GB plan for $10 per monthly renewal, making it the best dollar for data value in this range. However, this introductory price only lasts for the first six months of your connection, before increasing to $20 per month. TPG is powered by Vodafone’s 4G mobile network.

If you don’t want to mess around with price increases after a discount period expires, Catch is offering a 4GB plan at a flat rate of $10 per 30-day renewal. Catch uses Optus’ 4G Plus Mobile Network

Cheapest mobile plans under $20 per month

You get a bit more data to play with if your budget is up to $20. Again, Moose Mobile is the cheapest phone plan going, with a 16GB that’s $11 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. Moose’s price will increase to $19 per month after that introductory discount period ends, but at least you get to stay under $20 per month.

TPG is currently running an offer where all of its mobile plans are 50 per cent off for the first six months you’re connected with them. This means you can score a 25GB for $12.50 per month or a 45GB plan for $15 per month. While the full prices of these plans might throw your budget out of whack – $25 and $30 per month, respectively – saving 50 per cent off for half a year isn’t too bad of a deal. Plus, these plans are contract-free so you can give it the flick whenever you feel like it.

There’s a similar half-off offer for new customers available through iiNet where you can get a 16GB plan for $12.50 per month and a 40GB plan for $15 per month. But, much like TPG, these prices are only available for the first six months of your plan. Plus, TPG has better overall value.

If you want a bit more data than what Moose is offering and you don’t want a plan that’ll exceed $20 after a set amount of time, Catch is offering an 18GB plan for $15 per 30-day renewal. As a sweet bonus, your first renewal will only be $12.

Cheapest mobile plans under $30 per month

If you want a cheap phone plan, Superloop isn’t a bad option. You’ll get 15GB for $22 per 30-day renewal, with an unused data bank that can hold up to 500GB. As an added bonus, if you bundle this with one of Superloop’s NBN plans you can save up to $15 per month off your internet bill. Superloop uses Telstra’s 4G network.

As far as the best dollar-to-data value goes in this price range, Kogan Mobile has a no-frills 40GB plan for a flat rate of $25 per month. Kogan also offers rollover of up to 200GB, so you can bank your unused data for later.

If you’re after a bit more data, you have options but they both come with a catch. Like all of its other plans, TPG‘s 60GB plan is $20 per month for the first six months and then $40 per month thereafter.

Dodo does have a $25 per month plan with 50GB, but you’ll only have this data cap for the first three months before it drops down to 25GB. If you do cap your data with Dodo, you won’t be charged for any extra you use but your download speeds will be limited to 1Mbps.

Image: E!