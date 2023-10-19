Here Are The Fastest NBN Plans If You Don’t Want To Crack The Shits About Slow Internet Again

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Nobody should settle for sluggish NBN speeds. We’ve all got important shit to do, like binging Only Murders in the Building or playing a few rounds of FIFA online. When all of your housemates are also pushing your router to its limits, the pace of your internet speed can feel a lot like watching ice melt on a cold day.

We’ve put together the fastest NBN plans for every speed tier from a range of providers, so you can enjoy some quick speeds that’ll still give you the most bang for your buck. Besides, having housemates is great for splitting the monthly bill.

From NBN 25 to NBN 1000, here are the fastest NBN plans ranked by speed tier. As a sweet bonus, most of these plans include introductory deals that’ll give you cheaper internet for the first six months of your plan with no lock-in contracts, so you can easily yeet it if you aren’t happy with the service.

The fastest NBN 25 plans

Realistically, an NBN 25 plan is ideal for couples on a budget. It’s not the slowest existing speed tier, but you’ll probably notice a lag when downloading large files or games.

Pretty much every internet provider is offering an NBN 25 plan with typical evening speeds of 25Mbps, so you shouldn’t have any problems grabbing one that’s congestion-free.

Right now, the cheapest plan is with Tangerine for $49.90 per month for the first six months. After this discount period ends, the rate will go up to $59.90 per month.

If you want the next most affordable plan, look to Exetel, which will cost you $53.99 per month for the first six months. The price will increase to $64.99 per month once this introductory period ends.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

If your household consists of between two to four people, then this NBN plan will serve you nicely. This happens to be the most popular option in Australia since it’s both affordable and efficient. It’ll let multiple users stream their respective reality TV shows at the same time, while still allowing the keyboard warrior of your household to tap away on Twitter.

Just like the previous tier, there are a fair few providers offering NBN 50 plans with top typical evening speeds, so you may as well grab something that’s both fast and cheap.

For the absolute cheapest NBN 50 plan, Dodo is offering one for $53.80 per month for the first six months. After the initial six months, your rate will shoot up to $75. Alternatively, you can go with Exetel, which is offering the exact same speeds for $53.99 per month. Plus, it’ll cost you a smidge less ($74.99) once your six-month trial is finished.

But (there’s always a but, isn’t there?) if you’re not a Type A personality that will remember to switch at the end of the six-month period so you can get consistently cheaper internet, then the next fastest NBN provider is Spintel, which will save you more in the long run. It has the same maximum evening speeds of 50Mbps, but at $54 per month for the first six months before increasing to $64.95 per month going forward.

Tangerine is also worth a shout. While its introductory offer isn’t the cheapest on the block – you’ll pay $54.90 per month for the first six months – its full price is $69.90 per month, making it a good option if you want to keep your monthly bill under $70.

READ MORE Here Are The Cheapest NBN Plans Going RN So Everyone In Your Share House Can Stream In Peace

The fastest NBN 100 plans

If you live in a big household or you consider yourself the most chronically online person on the planet, this is the best plan to choose if your connection needs some oomph. This is an ideal option for creatives such as those who like to stream, play games or need to upload big files regularly.

A fair few internet providers offer NBN plans that can typically hit top speeds of 100Mbps. As far as the fastest NBN 100 plans go, Southern Phone currently has the cheapest option. The provider is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $65 per month for the first 12 months of your plan, and then $85 per month thereafter. Considering most NBN providers only offer six-month deals, being able to get discounted internet for a whole year is a pretty solid offer.

Up next is Exetel, which is priced at $68.95 per month for the first six months and then $84.99 per month thereafter. Exetel also has five daily speed boosts per month, which will let you bump up your downloads to NBN 250 speeds. Not a bad bonus, but your home will need to have an FTTP (Fibre to the Premises) or HFC (Hybrid Fibre Coaxial) connection.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

An NBN 250 plan will sort ya if you’re after something that’s super fast. You’ll be the envy of hardcore gamers everywhere with this type of NBN plan. Just keep in mind that some households can’t support an NBN 250 plan, so you’ll need to check if your place has an FTTP or HFC NBN connection available before you commit – otherwise, you’ll be paying for an expensive plan with zero results.

Without further ado, the best deal going right now is with Swoop for $84 per month over its six-month introductory period. After those initial few months, the price will catapult to $119 per month. But you’ll score the maximum evening speed capacity of 250Mbps, which will easily fulfil your need for speed.

After that, you’ve got Southern Phone which is offering its fast NBN 250 plan for $95 per month for the first 12 months you’re with the provider. After that first year passes, you’ll be paying $115 per month, which is still cheaper than the average full price for NBN 250 plans.

For a cheaper option, Superloop is your next fastest NBN provider so they’ll be your best mate. It’s slinging an introductory offer of $85 per month for a speed that’s a teensy bit slower at 240Mbps. The price will jump up to $99 per month after, which is cheaper than most full-price NBN 250 plans and will keep your bill under $100. That’s what we call a bargain, baby.

READ MORE Here’s A Few Cheap Mobile Plans With Plenty Of Data So You Can Scroll TikTok Uninterrupted

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

You want fast? We’ll give you fast. With an NBN 1000 plan, the world is your oyster. This is the fastest NBN plan you can grab, however, it’s only available to households with an FTTP or HFC connection.

The fastest NBN provider on this list is Southern Phone, which is able to zoom ahead at 650Mbps during peak hours. It comes in at $115 per month for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, before increasing to $135 per month thereafter.

If you want a cheaper, but still fast NBN 1000 plan, then you gotta go with Superloop, which is $99 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $109 per month. That’s cheaper than Southern Phone on all fronts, while also cheaper than both Aussie Broadband and Optus’ discounted NBN 1000 plans. Its full price is even cheaper than most full-price NBN 250 plans are as well. The speed difference isn’t too major either – Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps.

Tangerine does have a discount offer where you’ll pay $99.90 per month for the first six months you’re on that plan. However, the provider isn’t currently reporting its typical evening speeds for this plan.

Image: CBC Television