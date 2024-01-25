Why You Should Change Internet Providers Every Six Months — And Exactly How To Do It

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

One thing about me is that I derive great enjoyment from any task that requires as little effort as possible (is it my Taurus moon? Maybe…). But I’m also a sucker for an absolute bargain. So, once in a while, I’ll be informed of a great deal that requires me to break my streak of laziness. And, dear reader, I’m here to give you the goss. You should change your internet provider every six months.

While changing entirely isn’t a requirement, you should at least check how much you’re being charged every six months and consider switching to a different NBN provider if your plan no longer suits your needs. This is also recommended by the ACCC, so you know it’s legit.

If you’re interested in saving some cashola and having good internet at the same time, read on.

NBN 50 plans with six-month discounts

If you’re looking to change internet provider, Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 50 plan where you’ll pay $59.90 per month for the first six months, then $79.90 per month after the introductory period.

Exetel also has a good deal going. You’ll pay $60.99 per month for the first six months, after that, it’ll go up to $78.99 per month. Exetel is slightly more expensive than Tangerine during the introductory period, but you’ll also get five free daily speed boosts each month, allowing you to reach speeds of 100Mbps for a whole day.

Both of these providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, meaning you shouldn’t experience any internet congestion during the peak usage hours of 7pm to 11pm every night.

NBN 50 is a good pick if you have a few people living under the same roof (ideally up to four). It allows everyone to stream the latest hit Netflix series at the same time without any interruptions.

NBN 100 plans with six-month discounts

If NBN 100 is more your speed, Tangerine is also the cheapest internet provider in this tier. You’ll pay $64.90 per month for the first six months, and if you stay with Tangerine after the introductory period, you’ll pay $84.90 per month. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps, so even though it’s the cheapest, you won’t be getting the full bang for your buck.

Next up is Dodo, which is currently running a deal where you’ll pay $67.50 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, then $85 per month afterwards. While Dodo’s plan is slightly more expensive, it is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, so you’ll have no issues during peak hours. This deal ends on February 27 though, so you’ll need to get in quick.

Exetel has a great deal for NBN 100 where you’ll pay $68.99 per month during the six month introductory period, then $84.99 per month. But, like its NBN 50 plan, you’ll get five free daily speed boosts each month, so you can access NBN 250 for free. Just remember that NBN 250 requires you to have a FTTP or HFC connection to get the full benefit of the speed boosts. Exetel is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

NBN 100 has the same benefits as NBN 50 (ability to run multiple streams at the same time without interruption), but has the added benefit of allowing online gamers to play without interruption as well. It’ll also make downloading filed and games go much quicker.

How to change internet provider

I know it sounds like a lot of effort, but most ISPs make switching easy. Firstly, most internet providers now offer month-to-month plans, meaning you’re not locked into a contract. In addition, switching is usually as easy as making a phone call or going to the internet provider’s website to cancel or sign-up.

The benefits of this little life hack (saving upwards of $100 every six months) definitely outweigh the negatives (talking to a customer service rep for 10 minutes).

What about my modem?

It can be tricky if you’re currently using the modem sent across by your original internet provider. Some ISPs may want you to return your modem if you leave them before a certain period of time, but they’ll usually pay the return postage fee. Otherwise, they might get you to pay a modem fee in exchange for keeping it. The fee is usually no more than $200.

If you don’t want to deal with posting modems or paying fees, you can purchase your own unlocked modem. The upside to this is that you can use it with any internet provider, but you can also splurge on a modem with in-built router capabilities, which means your internet connection will be more reliable.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Image credit: 20th Century Animation