The Click Frenzy Main Event Sales End Tonight, So Prepare To Open 234,523 Tabs

Hello, it’s me, your new personal shopper, and I’m here to deliver the goods! This time I’m coming to ya with the good news that Click Frenzy Main Event 2023 is finally here. The massive online shopping event officially started yesterday (Tuesday, October 24) at 7pm and will run until midnight (AEDT) on Thursday, October 26.
Over the course of 53 hours, you’ll have access to over 1,000+ deals and exclusive offers across all categories like beauty, fashion, homewares, tech, lifestyle and more from big-name brands like Dyson, THE ICONIC, The Good Guys, Lovehoney, and more. Now’s a great time to remind you that Christmas is just around the corner if you’re looking to bash out some shopping on a budget.
If you’ve had a bunch of stuff piling up in your carts, now’s the time to smash that buy now button! With so many sales running, we’ve collected all the best ones right here for you. So let’s get the ball rolling, shall we?
When does Click Frenzy Main Event start?
Click Frenzy Main Event 2023 kicks off Tuesday, October 24, at 7pm (AEDT) and will run until midnight (AEDT) on Thursday, October 26. That’s a total of 53 hours to bag yourself a bargain. That said, some retailers like to start their sales early and extend them beyond the two-day event, so you’ve usually got a little extra time up your sleeve.
Here are the best early sales happening during Click Frenzy Main Event 2023
The best Click Frenzy Main Event beauty sales
- Adore Beauty — Up to 40 per cent off selected brands
- Sephora Australia — Beauty Pass exclusive: 20 per cent off when you spend $120+
- Priceline Pharmacy — Online exclusive sale ‘Pink Frenzy’ up to half price plus bonus points (Spend $75 + earn 400 bonus points)
- Oz Hair and Beauty — Up to 40 per cent off on selected brands
- STRAAND — Spend and save up to 10 per cent off
- BodyBlendz — 20 per cent off sitewide excluding bundles
- Sukin — 50 per cent off sitewide
- Dr Naomi — 15 per cent off skincare with code ‘CLICK15’
- Beauty Amora — Save 20 per cent off when you spend at least $89 with the promo code ‘FRENZY20’
- INIKA Organic – Save 30 per cent off sitewide
- Sand and Sky — Up to 35 per cent off on select products
- Hismile — Up to 50 per cent off storewide
- Foreo — Up to 30 per cent off
- The Beauty Chef — Up to 20 per cent off storewide
- Coco & Eve — Up to, 40 per cent off value sets
- ghd — Up to 25 per cent off select hair tools
- Naked Sundays — 15 per cent off when you use the code CLICK15 at checkout
- tbh Skincare — 15 per cent off storewide
- Boost Lab — 15 per cent off storewide
- GENTIL — 20 per cent off auto-applied at checkout
- Sontse — 30 per cent off storewide
The best Click Frenzy Main Event fashion sales
- Cotton On — 30 per cent off store-wide
- Oodie — Select Oodies are on sale for just $40
- The Iconic — Up to 40 per cent off Click Frenzy
- Myer — Up to 40 per cent off a range of home, fashion and more
- Glassons —20 per cent off sitewide
- Strand — 30 to 40 per cent off sitewide
- NAT’V — Spend $89 and get a free Miami Bodysuit in your choice of colour
- Francesca Jewellery — Free ‘You Beauty Mirror’ on orders over $150
- Fossil — Up to 30 per cent off sitewide when you use the code ‘CF30’
- Guess — 40 per cent off best-selling handbags and wallets, men’s essentials and must-haves
- Ray-Ban — 20 per cent off all sunglasses and frames
- Sunglass Hut — Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide
- Oxford — Up to 60 per cent off everything
- Superdry — Save 20 to 60 per cent off everything
- Ugg Express — 15 per cent off storewide using the code ‘CF23’
- Under Armour — Up to 50 per cent off
- City Beach — Spend $100 and get 20 per cent off full priced items
- FILA — Up to 70 per cent off selected styles
- Shoe Warehouse — Save up to 50 per cent off select products
- Thomas Sabo — Save 25 per cent off nearly everything
- Modibodi — 30 per cent off sitewide sale using the code FRENZY30
- Charles Tyrwhitt — 20 per cent off everything using the code FRENZY
- Peter Alexander — Up to 40 per cent off over 200 styles
- Novo Shoes — 20 per cent off sitewide
- Shoes & Sox — 25 per cent off select products
- Speedo — Up to 30 per cent off sitewide
- Calvin Klein — Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
- Tommy Hilfiger — 30 per cent off full-price styles + a further 40 per cent off reduced styles
- Van Heusen — four for $100 on selected shirts
- Wittner — Save 25 per cent off storewide using the promo code ‘FRENZY25’
- Riders by Lee — Save 40 per cent off full-price items
- New Balance — Take a further 25 per cent off clearance styles
- Sportitude — Up to 60 per cent off select products
- Julius Marlow — Save up to 60 per cent off sitewide, including men’s shoes and boots
- Ally Fashion — 30 per cent off sitewide
- Crocs — Save up to 40 per cent off
- Rebel — Up to 30 per cent off selected styles
- Reebok — Save up to 50 per cent off sale items
The best Click Frenzy Main Event homewares sales
- Emma Sleep — Up to 20 per cent off select products
- Dyson — Up to $500 off select products
- Amart Furniture — 15 per cent off online and in-store
- Canningvale — Up to 85 per cent off site-wide
- Ecosa — Up to 40 per cent off sitewide
- Adairs — Linen Lovers save up to 40 per cent on select products
- Hendeer — 20 per cent off storewide
- BCF — Save on a whole bunch of stuff
- Forty Winks — Save 30 to 50 per cent off sitewide, including furniture, mattresses and bedding
- Autobarn — Save 30 per cent off a huge range of Automotive categories
- Danish By Design — 50 to 90 per cent off select products
- Linen House — Save 20 per cent off sitewide when you spend at least $200 and use the promo code ‘FRENZY20’
- Spotlight – Get 40 per cent off all quilt cover sets, cushions and throws by KOO
- Big W – Save 30 per cent off
The best Click Frenzy Main Event wellness sales
- Lovehoney — Up to 60 per cent off sale
- Wild Secrets — Save up to 60 per cent + an extra 20 per cent off sale using the code ‘FRENZY20’
- VUSH — Up to 75 per cent off
- JSHealth — Save up to 50 per cent on top formulas
- Floraly — 15 per cent off with code FRENZY1023
- Peppermint Grove Australia — 20 per cent off sitewide, excluding the Holiday Collection
- Moss St Fragrances — Up to 30 per cent off ceramics and up to 20 per cent off diffuser refills
- Everlast — Up to 50 per cent off punching bags, gloves and more
- NORMAL — 50 per cent off sitewide when you take their anonymous sex survey
The best Click Frenzy Main Event tech sales
- Bose — Save up to 40 per cent off a range of headphones, earbuds and wireless speakers
- The Good Guys — Save up to 20 per cent off a range of computers, TVs and kitchen appliances when you use the promo code ‘FRENZY23’
- JB Hi-Fi — Get an extra 10 per cent off all categories, in-store and online, when you use the code ‘CLICKOCT23’
- Lenovo – Save up to 60 per cent off Lenovo PCs and laptops when you use the promo code ‘CFMAIN23’
- Kogan — Up to 60 per cent off hundreds of items from our top-selling categories
- Appliances Online — Save on a massive range of home appliances and whitegoods, including washing machines, fridges, TVs and more
Remember these are just the sales that have started early, we’ll be curating a running list of the best deals right here as they drop, so bookmark this page and we’ll keep you in the loop.
What is Click Frenzy?
Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that happens twice a year (Mayhem and Main Event), in addition to a few smaller pop-up events (such as JuLove and Travel Frenzy). Each year since its inception, it’s gotten bigger and better with your favourite brands such as THE ICONIC, Sephora, Lovehoney, The Good Guys, Glassons, and more, slashing anywhere between 20 per cent to 80 per cent off a range of products.
How to get the best Click Frenzy deals
By coming here of course! We’ll be whipping up some sales guides over the course of the next 53 hours, so you can’t consider us your one-stop shop. Plus, if you sign up via the Click Frenzy website, you can access the 99 per cent off deals as that’ll be popping off randomly throughout the event.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.