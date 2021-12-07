Christmas is coming in hot, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate some good in this world. However, among the festive cheer is the silent dread of the whole office Secret Santa/Kris Kringle tradition. We get it, buying Christmas presents is hard enough, but buying them for people you spoke to once in the tea room? Forget about it.

While the cutesy tradition is designed to bring colleagues closer together, it can truly make people sweaty with fear. Usually, there will be a few rules like nothing over $25 and nothing crude (because there’s always one person who takes it too far).

Here, we’ve done the hard yards for you and whipped up 12 secret Santa gift ideas – all under $25 – that’ll dazzle one and all. They’re all available online too, which means you don’t have to run around your local shops in a frenzy. Just kick back, click ‘add to cart’ and wait for the gift to rock up at your door. Then prepare to be crowned employee of the month for stealing the show at the secret Santa gifts reveal.

Gag gift secret Santa

The easiest way to distract from the idea that you don’t know someone at all – is by getting them a joke present. Yep, humour is always a sure-fire winner when it comes to Kris Kringle.

Custom Face Socks, $16.99

Everyone loves a custom photo gift. Whether you turn their face, their partner’s, their pet’s or even your face into a sock, we’re sure it’ll go down a bloody hoot for whoever your gift recipient might be (for our sake, we hope you got the CEO).

Twister Board Game $13.59

Anyone who says Twister is a children’s game clearly hasn’t attended a board games party as an adult. This should live in every adult’s cupboard for any and all situations – from a Saturday night party to an icebreaker on a third date, you can’t go wrong with Twister.

The Grinch Dr Seuss’ 2018 DVD $17.85

This is a great gift for that token person in the office who claims to hate Christmas (everyone’s office has one). We wisely picked the cartoon version, so the cuteness cancels out any potential flack you might receive for brazenly calling this person out on their lack of festive cheer.

Inside joke gifts

If you pull someone’s name from the hat who you vaguely know something about – cling onto this knowledge for dear life. Whether it’s their love of wine or an obsession with astrology, just grab a cheap gift that implies you’ve put some thought and personalisation into it.

These Cards Will Get you Drunk, $17.95

If you constantly crack jokes with someone who loves a cheeky sesh on a Friday after a week of budgets and reporting, this is just the pressie for them.

Magic 8 Ball $22.80

If you pull the name of the office psychic who loves reading everyone’s fortunes, why not get them a Magic 8 Ball to answer all their questions? Sure, it’s technically for children aged six and over, but we’re yet to meet an adult who doesn’t love the whimsical charm of these bad boys. They can keep it on their desk and whip it out during an office crisis.

Monopoly Sore Losers $19.99

Remember that person at the team bonding summit who became so possessed with winning every activity that people were mildly terrified? This is the gift for them. It’s lighthearted enough to ensure you won’t be punished but also a subtle dig at their inability to lose like a champ.

Phone a friend gifts

Sometimes our secret Santa recipient really gets us stumped, and there’s no other option than to consult the big guns and ask their mate (AKA, another co-worker). This person might know them slightly better than you and can give you some better ideas for Christmas presents. Stalking their Instagram also works the same way if you want to suss out what they like.

Paint by Numbers, $23.99

If they turn out to be a budding Van Gogh outside of days in the spreadsheets, then this paint by numbers set will have them set for the Chrissy break. They don’t have to be a pro either because these babies are literally foolproof.

2022 Wordsworth Planner, $24.95

Your recipients’ friend might enlighten you by sharing a detail about this person’s love of planning. Picking up a 2022 planner is a great way to indulge their type-A personality and show them you’ve put some thought into their gift.

Mini Head Pop-Up Tent, $19.33

Say you’ve just found out that Bill from accounts really loves a day at the beach. This mini pop-up tent made just for your head is among a few cute and affordable Christmas presents that’ll actually come in handy. It also has a smartphone holder, so he can watch his Top Gear videos while he bakes. What a perfect alternative to dropping $200 on one of those fancy umbrellas!

Crowd pleaser secret Santa gifts

Last but not least comes the crowd-pleasers. The things that are universally enjoyed by all and thereby impossible to dislike. Even if you know absolutely nothing about your person, these gifts are guaranteed to awe and delight.

SonicGear Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $18.95

You don’t have to be the office muso to appreciate the value of a portable speaker. You can take this bad boy absolutely anywhere and enjoy the unrivalled bliss of music on the go. It’s a failsafe gift that will likely render everyone jealous that you weren’t their secret Santa.

Custom Line Drawing, $16

Put on your Joe Goldberg cap and give your gift recipient’s Instagram or Facebook a good stalk. From there, find a cute photo to turn into a custom line drawing. Bonus points if they have kids, just got married or had a baby because they’ll be able to remember this moment in time forever. Thoughtful but low effort? Tick.

Whiskey Glasses, $8.49

Unless you’re a total scrooge, these whisky glasses are a top-tier present for literally anyone. Their intricate design also makes it look like you dropped some cold hard cash on ’em, but at less than $10 a pop, you’re laughing.