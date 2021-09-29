In NSW we’re coming out of lockdown on October 11 and in VIC, freedom is imminent. If you’re like me and look like an extra from The Walking Dead RN, then you might need a little help resembling a human for all your big social dates coming up. Enter the makeup lords at Sephora.

Sephora have kindly put together five spring beauty packs for us to give you, dear readers. Full of illuminator, self-tanner, lipstick, sunscreen, facial cleanser, perfume and body lotion, all you need to do is slather on these products and in the immortal words of Kath & Kim, you’ll look a hundred bucks.

Even better, you won’t have to spend a cent on these top-shelf Sephora products. The five spring beauty packs PEDESTRIAN.TV and Sephora are giving away are worth a very cool $318 each and include:

Quite the haul, wouldn’t you say? Thank us later, lucky winners.

All you have to do to win this fabulous haul of Sephora beauty prods is to go to the entry form below and answer an extremely simple question all about your best self-care tips. Really guys, we don’t ask much of you, yet we seriously spoil you in return.

Good luck, soon to be tizzed-up folks!

