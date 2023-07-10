Oodie Just Released A Collab With Barbie & Some Might Say The Timing Is Fantastic

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, if you love yourself an Oodie, and you’re really leaning into the Barbiecore trend that’s taking over your FYP, you’re going to love the Oodie x Barbie collection that just dropped.

The loungewear MVPs over at Oodie have teamed up with Mattel to release a fantastic collection of wearable blankets, a weighted blanket, and a sleep shirt. This collab lands a few weeks before one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 drops, and no, we’re not talking about Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer.

The original Oodie and the weighted blanket both became best sellers and household staples a few years ago, with the majority of us living in our wearable blankets all winter (and lockdown) long, so it comes as no surprise they’ve caught Barbiemania too.

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! Let’s go check out the range, shall we?

Shop The Oodie x Barbie Collection

Barbie Oodie

Barbie Oodie, $129

Honestly, I can’t wait to snuggle up in this iconic pink Oodie and watch Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the big screen. If you’ve never owned an Oodie before, they’re basically like a big wearable blanket that’s styled like a hoodie. Each one is made from toasty-warm sherpa fleece on the inside and buttery-soft, Toastytek flannel fleece on the outside.

Barbie Oodie Weighted Blanket

Barbie Oodie Weighted Blanket, $189

All my anxiety girlies with weighted blankets will tell you just how handy these little babies are. They apply just the right amount of pressure to the body to help bring a sense of calm. They say you should aim to buy one that’s about 10% of your body weight, with Oodie offering blankets weighing 4.5kg, 6.8kg and 9kgs.

Barbie Oodie Sleep Tee

Barbie Oodie Sleep Tee, $99

You won’t need to steal Ken’s your boyfriend’s tee shirt anymore if you get you get yourself a Barbie Oodie Sleep Tee. It’s the perfect oversized tee.

There’s also a cute Barbie kid’s Oodie if you’ve got some little rugrats who are fans of the icon. You can suss out the full range here.

Image Credit: Oodie x Barbie – ©2023 Mattel