These 6 Weighted Blankets Are So Good They’ll Make You Wanna Be A Human Burrito Forever

If you’ve struggled with anxiety (hi, me), weighted blankets are probably on your radar. You’ve maybe been considering investing in one for a while now, but the hefty price tag has made your eyes weep and your browser window close.

Well, mates, I’m here to convince you to bash that add-to-cart button bc these babies might be the game-changer you’ve been looking for.

First up, what is a weighted blanket exactly?

A weighted blanket pretty much does exactly what you think it does. They’re designed to use deep touch pressure stimulation to help ease stress and sleeplessness. When you snuggle up in one, it provides a deep, calming pressure that helps to relax the body’s nervous system.

How do they work?

The science behind weighted blankets is pretty simple. By combining evenly distributed weight, soft fabrics for comfort and a sufficient amount of weight, weighted blankets help to ease our body’s proprioceptive input, the sense that informs the brain about our position in space — e.g. how uncomfortable or comfortable you are. When you’re in a comfy position and covered with a weighted blanket, the additional pressure effectively takes away those questions, allowing both the mind and body to relax more — kind of like when you’re swaddled as a bb.

Traditionally, they use eco-friendly glass beads that are sewn into separate blanket pockets to disperse the weight evenly over your body. But you can also get woven ones too if you’re after something more ~aesthetically~ pleasing yet still functional.

Where can you buy one?

How much do they cost?

Weighted blankets can set you back anywhere from $100 to $400, depending on the brand and quality.

What are the benefits of sleeping/napping/binge-watching tv with one?

They are said to offer a range of benefits like anxiety relief, deeper sleep and calming effects.

How do I know if it’s for me?

Weighted blankets work to varying degrees for different people, so they’re really a case of try-and-see. We’d recommend starting with a lighter weight first to get a feel for the pressure and comfort, and if you like that, you can always upgrade down the line.

Oh, and it’s worth mentioning that a lot of the ones we featured above are on sale thanks to EOFY, so now’s the time to invest, my friends.