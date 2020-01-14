If you’re anything like me, you’ve come to realise over the last few months that sleep is a precious commodity, and having a really solid slumber seriously changes you. ALDI’s incoming Special Buys has just about everything you might need to get yourself a night of restorative shut-eye, from luxe silk pillowcases through to fancy latex pillows and weighted blankets to get you primed for forty winks.

Hitting the sacred Middle Aisle on Wednesday, January 22, you can prep yourself out the wazoo for the land of nod with pillows and blankets that’ll (hopefully) have you entering into maxo-relaxo territories. Plus pure mulberry silk pillowcases work to reduce the frizz of your hair (good, great) and the copper-infused option apparently has antimicrobial benefits (who knew!)

And let’s be honest, it’s the new year, you should probably be getting rid of your old manky pillows by now. Come on, you’re an adult.

As someone who has weighted blankets at home – and housemates that love to get under ’em when they’ve had a bit of A Day – I can tell you right now that they’re so good to climb under on the couch when you need to get soft and small. Very good for those days riddled with existential dread, which seems to be a running theme this year already.

It’s like a big, heavy cuddle in a fluffy blanket. Or like having a big dog lying on top of you but you don’t get covered in dog hair, which is always a plus.

Check out all the treats below and trust me, these prices are bloody good, considering some fancy-ass latex pillows can go for over $60 a pop. Yep, that shit’s EXPENSIVE.

Sign me the fuck up for that V-shape pillow. As a side sleeper who loves to cuddle a secondary pillow but always ends up with a crook neck, this is some game-changing shit.

These memory foam boys come in a bunch of flavours (?) from charcoal for freshness, cooling gel-infused for those little heaters among us, and lavender-infused to help you bliss out before bed.

In 2020 we’re stanning getting a Good Night’s Rest, making sure we clock in a full eight hours of rest and relaxation, and using weighted blankets for encroaching existential dread and anxiety, honeys.

READ MORE It's Taking Every Ounce Of My Being To Not Spend My Rent On These Corduroy Sheet Sets