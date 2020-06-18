Dyson has just announced an ultra-rare sale across some of their most popular products in the lead up to the end of financial year, so now’s the time to aggressively bash that *add to cart* button.

Four of the most popular products have been included in the sale, which will run up until June 30, including the V11 ‘Absolute’ vacuum (aka the big beast) for less than $1000.

If you’re not quite ready to commit to a vacuum that’s worth more than my first car, you can also pick up the Dyson V7 ‘Cord Free’ for a measly $399, down from $599.

I know they’re still pretty pricey, and if you’ve just moved out of home, you probably don’t want to spend a couple of hundred bucks on a boring adult purchase but trust me, for less than $400, you’re better off investing now before you inevitably spend your hard-earned cash constantly replacing cheapo vacs. Don’t do it to yourself. Treat yourself to a fancy Dyson, your perfectly-clean carpet will thank you later.

Or, if you’re in the market for some designer air, they’re slinging free filters with any purchase of the Dyson Pure Hot+Cold air purifier/fans. The fan itself isn’t on sale ($899), but the filters usually set you back $99 each, so it’s still a bloody good deal.

Unsure whether to spend $900 on a heater? We road tested it to find out if it’s actually worth the price.

If discounted Dyson products weren’t enough to entice you, they’ve also got free shipping Australia-wide on all online orders.

All the products are available for your browsing pleasure on the Dyson website until June 30.