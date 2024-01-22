Shop This Week’s Best Sales On Fashion, Beauty, Homewares & More, Curated By Yr New Personal Shoppers (AKA Us)

Friends, when it comes to online shopping, it can often feel like the wild, wild west — especially during what we like to call sales season. It feels like once one retailer decides to have a sale, they all do bloody do. And look, we’re not complaining, it just very swiftly becomes overwhelming. So we’ve assigned ourselves the job of being your new personal shoppers. We’re making it our mission to suss out all the best sales and deals in Australia on fashion, beauty, homewares, tech and more that you can get your mitts on, so you can survive (and thrive) the current cozzie livs crisis.
So what have we got for you this week? Well, a little of everything. A whole bunch of brands and retailers have some cheeky sales happening. We’ve found everything from decent discounts on Dyson’s cult-famous sucky bois through to sales on men’s and women’s clothes. Now all that’s left to do is smash that add to cart button.
Happy shopping!
The Best Sales On The Internet This Week
$59.40 (usually, $99)
The legends over at THE ICONIC are having a cheeky sale where you can score between 30 and 40% off.
$708 (usually $1,180)
Net-A-Porter is sweet sale right now where you can score an extra 20% off selected sale pieces.
$48.99 (usually $69.99)
You can score between 30 and 40% off a whole bunch of summer staples at Cotton On RN.
The Cooks Collective Colours 4 Piece Cookset in White
$119.99 (usually $399.95)
Right now, Myer is having a huge stocktake sale where you can score up to 50% off almost everything.
$994 (usually $1,549)
Cleaning MVP’s Dyson have a cheeky sale on some of its best-selling sucky bois (vacuums), hot tools, purifying fans, and more — happening right now.
$8.39 (usually $13.99)
Priceline is having a pretty epic sale right now where you can nab yourself up to 50% off select beauty, skin and hair care products.
Womanizer x Lovehoney InsideOut Vibrator
$149.96 (usually $199.95)
Listen up, hornbags. Lovehoney has a pretty cheeky sale happening where you can score early with up to 50% off.
SurfStitch Levi’s 501 Original Short To The Millenium Short
$83.96 (usually $119.95)
SurfStitch has also joined in on the fun with up to 40% off men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.
Braun Series 9 PRO+ Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
$599 (usually $899)
Shavershop is also throwing a huge summer sale with up to 80% off a whole bunch of gear like this electric shaver.