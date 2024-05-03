The Click Frenzy Mayhem Sales Start Soon, So Start Mentally Adding Things To Your Cart

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, the mammoth online sale event that is Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 is almost here. Which, if you’re anything like this editor, means you’re probably about to start living off home-brand tuna and rice for the next three months, but boy, will you look good in your fancy new cowboy boots and matching coat while doing it.

The bonkers Click Frenzy sale officially kicks off on Tuesday, May 14 2024, at 7:00pm (AEST) and will run until, Friday, May 17 2024, 12:00pm (AEST). And, as always, we’ll be creating a tailored shopping guide to the biggest and best bargains right here, so you don’t have to go hunting for the best Click Frenzy deals yourselves.

Here’s everything you need to know before the big day.

READ MORE 14 Of The Best Pairs Of Jeans To Shop In 2024 If Your Denim Is In Desperate Need Of An Update

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that typically happens twice a year, with a few mini-events (like JuLove and TravelFrenzy) in between. It first kicked off back in 2012 as Australia’s answer to America’s big Cyber Weekend (Black Friday/Cyber Monday), but it’s now grown into something much, much bigger.

When does Click Frenzy Mayhem start?

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 will begin on Tuesday, May 14 2024, at 7:00pm (AEST) and will run until, Friday, May 17 2024, 12:00pm (AEST). As you can see from the Click Frenzy Calendar 2023, there are a few more scattered throughout the year, so mark your calls for those too.

The best Click Frenzy Mayhem deals for 2024

While we don’t know which Click Frenzy Mayhem sales and deals will go live during the online shopping event, if the last few years are anything to go by, it’s going to be good.

How to get the best Click Frenzy deals

Aside from bookmarking this page to find the best of the best deals across fashion, beauty, tech, gaming, homewares and more, Click Frenzy also does these wild limited-time deals where you can score up to 99% off big-ticket items like AirPods or PlayStations. However, to nab these bad bois you’ll need to follow a very specific set of rules you have to follow to make sure you can get the juicy bargains.

Be warned though, they’re only available for a very, very short time — we’re talking less than 30 seconds, so you need to be on your game.

Here’s how you set yourself up for success.

Be a Click Frenzy member

That means heading to the Click Frenzy homepage and whacking in your details. Easy enough.

Subscribers will receive a series of emails over a 24-hour period. Going by past efforts, each email will instruct you as to where and when you need to head on to certain Click Frenzy pages. Plus, you get access to all the pre-sale deals mentioned above and access to the main event 30-minutes before the general public.

As you can see, you need to be in a particular section of the Click Frenzy site. A banner will appear that has a code written on the front during that time. Remember that. You don’t have time to write it down. Click the banner, and you’ll be ready to pay.

Turn off your adblockers

If you’re using an adblocker, you will need to turn it off. The banner that appears on the webpage is a ‘pop-up’, and blockers such as AdBlock will prevent that from appearing. If you can’t see it, you can’t click it.

Payment options

Purchases will be made directly through the retailer’s website, so payment options vary. Each brand page on the Click Frenzy website will give you a heads-up on the accepted payment forms.

Purchase limits

There are likely to be limits on how many terms you can purchase, particularly with the big 99% off Click Frenzy deals. So, saving $99 on a $100 gift card mightn’t be as good as saving thousands on a new TV. Don’t get trigger-happy with the first deal you see.

Sidenote: Plenty of these tips will be useful for regular Click Frenzy shopping, too, not just the limited-time deals.

More Click Frenzy sale guides

We will be updating this article with all our category-curated deal guides, from spicy kitchen deals to tech and gaming, so be sure to check back in frequently.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Image credit: Hustlers