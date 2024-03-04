30+ Deals In Click Frenzy’s Fashion Frenzy Sales Actually Worth Shopping

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hello, it’s me, your friendly personal shopper, and I’m here to deliver the goods! This time I’m coming to ya with the good news that Click Frenzy has teamed up with PayPal to host the Fashion Frenzy. It’s basically like Click Frenzy’s other massive online shopping events only with a fashion focus (and it runs for longer!!).

The six-day online shopping bonanza officially starts today (Monday, March 4) at midday (AEDT) and will run until midnight 9 March, that’s six (6!) whole days to score up to 50 per cent off brands like David Jones, Betts, Myer, General Pants, Glue, Ghanda, Surf Stitch, and more. And while it is a little more fashion-leaning, other big brands like Dyson, Adore Beauty, ghd, and Chemist Warehouse couldn’t resist getting involved.

Anyway, enough outta us, here are the best Click Frenzy’s PayPal Fashion Frenzy Sales (say that 10 times fast) worth shopping.

Here are the best sales happening during Click Frenzy’s PayPal Fashion Frenzy 2024

The best Click Frenzy PayPal Fashion Frenzy fashion sales

The best Click Frenzy PayPal Fashion Frenzy beauty sales

Adore Beauty — Free M.A.C Cosmetics Fix+ Stay Over 13ml* when you spend $49+ on makeup

— Free M.A.C Cosmetics Fix+ Stay Over 13ml* when you spend $49+ on makeup Estee Lauder – Receive a complimentary seven-piece gift set when you spend $80+

– Receive a complimentary seven-piece gift set when you spend $80+ Dyson — Save $150 on Dyson hair care tools, use code ‘FRENZY150’

— Save $150 on Dyson hair care tools, use code ‘FRENZY150’ ghd — 20 per cent on select ghd styling tools

— 20 per cent on select ghd styling tools INIKA Organic — Up to 80 per cent off Clearance items

— Up to 80 per cent off Clearance items Raww Cosmetics — 30 per cent off all makeup and cosmetics, 70 per cent off all aromatherapy

— 30 per cent off all makeup and cosmetics, 70 per cent off all aromatherapy Chemist Warehouse – Save up to 20 per cent off the WelleCo range

– Save up to 20 per cent off the WelleCo range WelleCo – Save 30 per cent off your first month on any new subscription with the promo code PAYPAL30

When does Click Frenzy start?

Click Frenzy’s PayPal Fashion Frenzy kicks off today, Monday, March 4 from 12pm (AEDT) and will run until midnight (AEDT) on Saturday, March 9. That’s a total of six days to bag yourself a bargain. That said, some retailers like to start their sales early and extend them beyond the actual event, so you’ve usually got a little extra time up your sleeve if you’re waiting for your paycheck to come in.

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that happens twice a year (Mayhem and Main Event), in addition to a few smaller pop-up events (such as Fashion Frenzy, JuLove and Travel Frenzy). Each year since its inception, it’s gotten bigger and better with your favourite brands such as THE ICONIC, Sephora, Lovehoney, The Good Guys, Glassons, and more, slashing anywhere between 20 per cent to 80 per cent off a range of products.

How to get the best Click Frenzy deals

By coming here of course! We’ll be whipping up some sales guides over the course of the next six days, so you can’t consider us your one-stop shop. You can find out more about Click Frenzy’s next shopping event here.