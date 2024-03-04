30+ Deals In Click Frenzy’s Fashion Frenzy Sales Actually Worth Shopping

Hello, it’s me, your friendly personal shopper, and I’m here to deliver the goods! This time I’m coming to ya with the good news that Click Frenzy has teamed up with PayPal to host the Fashion Frenzy. It’s basically like Click Frenzy’s other massive online shopping events only with a fashion focus (and it runs for longer!!).
The six-day online shopping bonanza officially starts today (Monday, March 4) at midday (AEDT) and will run until midnight 9 March, that’s six (6!) whole days to score up to 50 per cent off brands like David Jones, Betts, Myer, General Pants, Glue, Ghanda, Surf Stitch, and more. And while it is a little more fashion-leaning, other big brands like Dyson, Adore Beauty, ghd, and Chemist Warehouse couldn’t resist getting involved.
Anyway, enough outta us, here are the best Click Frenzy’s PayPal Fashion Frenzy Sales (say that 10 times fast) worth shopping.
The best Click Frenzy PayPal Fashion Frenzy fashion sales
- Adidas — Shop an extra 10 per cent off outlet
- Betts — 30 per cent off sitewide
- Clarks — 20 per cent off all styles
- Culture Kings – Get two shorts and tees for $69.95
- DC Shoes — Take an extra 25 per cent off sale items
- Anthea Crawford — Take an extra 30 per cent off already reduced styles
- David Jones — Save 30 per cent on selected men’s fashion, shoes and accessories
- Dickies — Up to 70 per cent off all styles in the sale category
- Charles Tyrwhitt — $30 off chinos
- Myer — Up to 50 per cent off a range of women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion and homewares
- Everlast — Shop 25 per cent off Everlast apparel
- Fila — Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
- General Pants – Save 25 per cent off the edit
- Ghanda Clothing — Take an extra 25 per cent off all sale items
- Glue Store — Up to 40 per cent off Footwear from Nike, New Balance, Adidas and more
- Guess — 20 per cent off full-priced styles
- Princess Polly – Buy one, get one 40 per cent off with the code FRENZY40
- Rebel – Save on a huge range of clothing, footwear, tech and more
- Reebok – Spend $150 and save 20 per cent; spend $200 and save 30 per cent; spend $300 and save 40 per cent
- Roxy — Take an extra 25 per cent off sale items
- Sportitude — UP TO 50 per cent off site items
- Surf Stitch – Save 25 per cent off almost everything
- Superdry — Up to 50 per cent off
- Under Armour — Buy two items and get 30 per cent off
- Brilliant Co — Enjoy up to 70 per cent off
- Bras N Things — Up to 70 per cent off
- Modibodi — 25 per cent off*
- The Oodie — $49 and under
- The Watch Factory — Up to 60 per cent off on Tommy Hilfiger watches
- Une Piece – Save up to 20 per cent off site-wide
- Viktoria & Woods – Take a further 20 per cent off sale items
- Volley – Save 30 per cent off selected styles
- yd. – Save 25 per cent off shirts
- You + All – Save up to 70 per cent off
The best Click Frenzy PayPal Fashion Frenzy beauty sales
- Adore Beauty — Free M.A.C Cosmetics Fix+ Stay Over 13ml* when you spend $49+ on makeup
- Estee Lauder – Receive a complimentary seven-piece gift set when you spend $80+
- Dyson — Save $150 on Dyson hair care tools, use code ‘FRENZY150’
- ghd — 20 per cent on select ghd styling tools
- INIKA Organic — Up to 80 per cent off Clearance items
- Raww Cosmetics — 30 per cent off all makeup and cosmetics, 70 per cent off all aromatherapy
- Chemist Warehouse – Save up to 20 per cent off the WelleCo range
- WelleCo – Save 30 per cent off your first month on any new subscription with the promo code PAYPAL30
When does Click Frenzy start?
Click Frenzy’s PayPal Fashion Frenzy kicks off today, Monday, March 4 from 12pm (AEDT) and will run until midnight (AEDT) on Saturday, March 9. That’s a total of six days to bag yourself a bargain. That said, some retailers like to start their sales early and extend them beyond the actual event, so you’ve usually got a little extra time up your sleeve if you’re waiting for your paycheck to come in.
What is Click Frenzy?
Click Frenzy is a huge online shopping event that happens twice a year (Mayhem and Main Event), in addition to a few smaller pop-up events (such as Fashion Frenzy, JuLove and Travel Frenzy). Each year since its inception, it’s gotten bigger and better with your favourite brands such as THE ICONIC, Sephora, Lovehoney, The Good Guys, Glassons, and more, slashing anywhere between 20 per cent to 80 per cent off a range of products.
How to get the best Click Frenzy deals
By coming here of course! We’ll be whipping up some sales guides over the course of the next six days, so you can’t consider us your one-stop shop. You can find out more about Click Frenzy’s next shopping event here.